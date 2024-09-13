Joya Smart and MaliaTec Announce Strategic Partnership in IoT and Digital Solutions

Partnership

This collaboration aims to enhance the industry by integrating Joya Smart’s advanced IoT technology with MaliaTec’s digital automation expertise.

By combining our innovative technologies with MaliaTec’s digital expertise, we aim to deliver tailored solutions that address the evolving needs of industries across the region."” — Gilbert Maamary

BEIRUT, LEBANON, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOVATING WITH IOT AND SMART SOLUTIONS

The partnership will leverage Joya Smart’s cutting-edge IoT solutions, including energy-efficient technologies and warehouse automation, alongside MaliaTec’s robust digital infrastructure. Together, they will enhance efficiency and sustainability in various sectors, from smart infrastructure to digital operations.

"Our alliance with MaliaTec represents a significant leap forward in advancing smart solutions and digital transformation," stated Gilbert Maamary, CCO of Joya Smart. "By combining our innovative technologies with MaliaTec’s digital expertise, we aim to deliver tailored solutions that address the evolving needs of industries across the region."

ABOUT THE PARTNERS

MaliaTec brings extensive experience in digital transformation and automation, enhancing operational processes across multiple industries. "This synergy underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and smart solutions to our clients, showcasing the power of bold collaborations," added MaliaTec.

Joya Smart excels in delivering smart technological solutions, focusing on optimizing operations, conserving resources, and advancing sustainable practices through IoT.

LOOKING AHEAD

Joya Smart and MaliaTec are committed to ongoing innovation and development. This partnership highlights their shared vision of delivering exceptional services and smart solutions that drive long-term growth and operational excellence.

For more information about the technologies and services offered by Joya Smart and MaliaTec, please visit https://joyasmart.com and https://www.maliatec.com

ABOUT JOYA SMART

Joya Smart is a leading innovator in smart technology solutions, specializing in IoT and energy efficiency to enhance productivity and sustainability across diverse sectors.

ABOUT MALIATEC

MaliaTec specializes in automation solutions that facilitate the digitalization of operational environments, boosting efficiency and productivity throughout the MENA region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.