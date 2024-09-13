Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Mount Vernon Man Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Mount Vernon man has pleaded guilty to both Second-Degree Manslaughter and Abuse of or Cruelty to a Minor in connection to the death of a three-year-old child in March 2023.

Shawn Bradley DeLancey, 36, entered his guilty pleas Wednesday in Davison County Circuit Court. He will be sentenced Dec. 6.

The charges are connected to an incident that occurred March 14 in Davison County.

Maximum sentence for the Second-Degree Manslaughter charge, which is a Class Four felony, is 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. The Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor charge, which is a Class Three felony, is 15 years in prison and/or $30,000.

The case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. Prosecutors are the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Davison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

