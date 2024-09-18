Work Hard Dress Right Will Feature Premier Workwear Brands at New Store in Newark

WHDR equips professionals with the brands and gear they need to tackle their day with confidence. Work Hard Dress Right will open its new store on Ferry Street, Newark in October..

Quality meets durability with top workwear brands chosen to be offered at WorkHardDressRight.

Here’s a closer look at the premier brands available through WHDR and what makes them stand out.” — WorkHardDressRight

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work Hard Dress Right ( WHDR ), a leading retailer of high-quality workwear, will offer a curated selection of trusted brands that cater to professionals across industries like construction, healthcare, and hospitality when the company opens its newest location in Newark, NJ this October. The Ferry Street site will also offer specialty services such as screen printing and on-site embroidery.WHDR carefully selected the apparel lines they would make available based on the durability and reliability of the brands.“These brands had to meet our high standards of quality and performance,” said Director of Operations Brain Traynor. “We’re committed to providing our customers with gear that not only holds up in demanding conditions but also offers them the comfort, safety, and functionality they need and deserve."Brands featured at WHDR reflect the company's values of hard work, dedication, and resilience, and will include the following:CarharttKnown for rugged construction, the brand’s reputation for durability is built on decades of outfitting workers in industries where reliability is key, from construction to urban fashion. Its products maintain their appeal through functionality and timeless design, making them a staple for those who require long-lasting, tough gear.CherokeeCherokee leads the healthcare apparel industry, focusing on the unique demands of medical professionals. Its scrubs are designed to blend comfort and functionality, accommodating the long hours of those in healthcare. With features such as antimicrobial fabrics and breathable materials, Cherokee ensures that medical personnel can work with ease of movement while maintaining a professional appearance.BarcoBarco is synonymous with innovation in healthcare uniforms. With a focus on superior fit and fabric quality, the brand’s Grey’s Anatomy line combines modern style with practical features, such as moisture-wicking technology that keeps professionals comfortable during long shifts. Barco’s attention to detail results in garments that offer both luxury and functionality, allowing healthcare providers to feel confident and comfortable.BulwarkSpecializing in flame-resistant (FR) clothing, Bulwark is a brand dedicated to providing protection for those in high-risk environments. Its FR garments are designed to keep workers safe without sacrificing comfort or mobility. From construction to industrial settings where fire hazards are a concern, Bulwark ensures workers are equipped with clothing that provides peace of mind and meets the highest safety standards.AriatCombining performance and innovation to create workwear that supports workers in environments requiring mobility and endurance, Ariat has become known for its sturdy boots and flexible, and flame-resistant shirts. The brand caters to those in demanding jobs, such as in the construction and energy sectors. Designed to enhance movement while maintaining durability, Ariat is a preferred choice for workers who require both protection and flexibility on the job.DickiesWith a legacy spanning nearly a century, Dickies has built its reputation on producing tough, reliable workwear that stands up to the hardest jobs. The brand’s wide range of options, from durable work pants to rugged jackets, meets the needs of construction workers, tradespeople, and factory professionals. Dickies’ focus on functionality and durability ensures that its clothing can handle the demands of daily wear and tear in physically demanding environments.5.11 TacticalFor professionals who require tactical performance and protection, 5.11 Tactical provides purpose-built gear, including tactical pants with reinforced seams, high-visibility gear, and apparel designed for law enforcement, emergency responders, and military personnel. Known for its focus on durability, mobility, and safety, 5.11 Tactical offers garments that are engineered to withstand the rigors of the job while offering practical features such as additional storage and breathability.About Work Hard Dress RightWork Hard Dress Right is a leading provider of high-quality workwear and footwear designed to meet the demands of hardworking professionals. Committed to ensuring safety, comfort, and confidence in work attire, WHDR offers durable, functional, and stylish workwear for various fields including construction, healthcare, and hospitality. With a mission to support the workforce with top-notch products and exceptional customer service, WHDR equips professionals with the gear they need to tackle their day with confidence. WHDR’s new location, coming to Newark, NJ, will provide Newark's hard-working community with top-notch work apparel, including specialized FR and Hi-vis clothing.About Feury Image GroupBusinesses turn to Feury Image Group when seeking a managed custom uniform program that is web-based for streamlined ordering, real-time inventory tracking, and distribution. Its tailored solutions ensure high-quality uniforms and unparalleled convenience, significantly reducing the investment in time, cost, and effort.

