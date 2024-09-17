Omega 3 Market Size 2024 To Reach $4,459.28 Million By 2032 At Rate Of 7.6%

Omega 3 Market

Strategic collaborations among top market players are fostering innovation in product development and marketing strategies for omega 3.

Omega 3 is being widely used in pharmaceuticals owing to its ability to reduce the risk of abnormal heartbeats, lower triglyceride levels, and reduce blood pressure.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and top segments and regions with our newly published research study on omega 3.The omega 3 market was estimated to be worth USD 2,336.39 million in 2023. From 2024 to 2032, the market's total revenue is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.6%, or close to USD 4,459.28 million by 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:Omega 3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats that perform important functions in the body. The body can’t produce the required amount of omega 3 needed for survival. As such, omega 3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that individuals need to get from foods and supplements. Krill oil, fish oil, and algal oil are rich sources of omega 3 fatty acids such as DHA and EPA. Besides, edibles such as walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and squid have high levels of omega 3 fatty acids.Omega 3 fatty acids ensure that the cells in the body function as they should. They are an important part of the cell membranes and provide structure and supporting interaction between cells. Also, these fatty acids provide the body with energy and support the health of several body systems, including the endocrine system and the cardiovascular system. The rising demand for omega 3 fatty acids across sectors such as nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements is boosting the omega 3 market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:• The omega 3 market is poised to register a robust CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD 4,459.28 million by 2032.• The trend of consuming functional and fortified food products to meet specific health needs has led to increased incorporation of omega 3 into these food items.• The market segmentation is primarily based on type, source, application, and region.• The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The omega 3 market has presence of several established players. Manufacturing locally is one of the key business tactics adopted by several market participants to benefit clients and increase their market share.𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• AKER BIOMARINE• BASF SE• Croda International Plc• Corbion• Cargill Inc.• DSM-Firmenich AG• GC Rieber• Nuseed Global• Omega Protein Corporation• Pelagia Holding AS𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The rising applications of omega 3 fatty acids across various end-use sectors is the primary factor driving the omega 3 market sales. These fatty acids are being increasingly used in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, as well as the food and beverages and animal feed industries.• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: The growing use of omega 3 in cosmetics and personal care products is significantly boosting the market demand. Omega 3 fatty acids are being increasingly used in skincare and haircare formulations owing to their anti-inflammatory and skin-nourishing properties.• 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: Innovations in extraction methods, which include supercritical CO2 extraction and enzymatic processes, have led to enhanced purity and environmental safety of omega 3 production. These technologies possess greater bioavailability and also reduce the overall production costs.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest omega 3 market share in 2023. The region’s growth is primarily fueled by the rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits associated with omega 3. Besides, the increasing incorporation of omega 3 in various foods and dietary supplements further supports the regional market expansion.• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the rising emphasis on preventive healthcare and the introduction of new omega 3 products in the region.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)• ALA (Alpha Linolenic Acid)• EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid)𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Plant-Based• Marine-Based𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Pharmaceutical• Dietary Supplements• Animal Feed & Pet Food• Functional Food & Beverages• Infant Formula𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚o USo Canada• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞o Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜o Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚o Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚o Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐎𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐚 𝟑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The global omega 3 industry is expected to reach USD 4,459.28 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐚 𝟑 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞?North America held the largest market share in 2023.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐚 𝟑 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑?The DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) segment dominated the market.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐦𝐞𝐠𝐚 𝟑 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the fastest market growth in 2023.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭-𝐨𝐟-𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞 (𝐏𝐎𝐒) 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐄𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.