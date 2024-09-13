Ziperase Achieves Common Criteria Certification

Leading data erasure provider Ziperase achieves EAL2 certification, validating its security standards across 25+ countries and expanding market reach.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziperase, a leading provider of certified data erasure solutions, proudly announces that its Drive Erasure Software v3.0.2 has successfully passed evaluation and been awarded Common Criteria EAL2 certification by the Australian Information Security Evaluation Program (AISEP).

The Common Criteria is an international standard (ISO/IEC 15408) for IT security. With participation from over 25 countries in the mutual recognition of Common Criteria, this certification process rigorously tests and validates a product's security, underscoring its effectiveness and reliability in various operational environments. Ziperase collaborated with Teron Labs, an international expert in Common Criteria certification. Teron Labs conducts evaluations under the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA).

Khalid Elibiary, President of Ziperase, comments on this achievement: “Securing the Common Criteria certification expands our market reach to over 25 countries and solidifies the trust that our customers place in our data sanitization solutions.”

Ziperase is one of a handful of companies worldwide to achieve ADISA Product Assurance certification, ensuring compliance with NIST 800-88r1 and IEEE 2883-2022 data erasure standards. It also supports compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR, HIPAA and more.

Achieving Common Criteria certification proves Ziperase's data erasure solutions meet the highest international security standards. This validation assures businesses and governments that Ziperase's products provide robust protection for sensitive information, making them a trusted choice for organizations with stringent data security and compliance needs.

About Ziperase

Established in 2019, Ziperase is a leading provider of secure, compliant data sanitization solutions. The Ziperase team brings two decades of experience from leadership roles at major firms in the data erasure industry, producing innovative, easy-to-use data erasure tools for an extensive range of devices and drive types.

Ziperase solutions focus on automation and integration, streamlining operations to enhance process integrity and support comprehensive audit trails. Through its focus on innovation, excellent customer experience, and user-friendly design, Ziperase has solidified its position as a leader in the data erasure sector. The company serves as a dedicated partner, providing robust tools that strengthen data security and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the asset lifecycle.

Discover how Ziperase’s secure, automated data erasure solutions can protect your organization at ziperase.com.

