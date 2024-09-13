Retrospective Exhibition of Macao Decorative Archways for the Celebration of China’s National Day to host outdoor touring exhibition

MACAU, September 13 - Organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the Oral History Association of Macao, co-organised by the Macau Artist Society, and supported by Macao Daily News, the “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region—Retrospective Exhibition of Macao Decorative Archways for the Celebration of China’s National Day” will be launched on 20 September in the IAM Gallery. Through displaying precious photos and design drawings of the decorative archways, the exhibition with rich, invaluable content showcases the development and changes of the archways built to celebrate the National Day since the late 1940s.

An outdoor touring exhibition is specially organised in order for the exhibition to reach more people. It will take place at Areia Preta Urban Park from 15 September to 30 October; in Praça dos Lótus from 30 October to 15 December; and at Rotunda do Estádio, Taipa from 15 December to 24 January next year. Interested individuals are welcome to visit the exhibition and call the Oral History Association of Macao at 6596 3338 or the Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676 for more details.