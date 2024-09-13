Remarkable international collaboration outcomes : Five achievements were announced at the Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum 2024

MACAU, September 13 - The Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum 2024 (GLSTF 2024) came to a successful conclusion today (12 September). Featuring a forum, four specialised sub-forums, and a number of side events and business matching sessions, the two-day event attracted 800 guests from over 40 countries and regions. Two research outcomes and three action plans for multinational collaboration were announced during the forum, promoting international co-operation in legal and sustainable timber supply chains.

The forum’s hosts and organiser held a press conference this afternoon, where Mohammed Nurudeen Iddrisu, Officer-In-Charge of the International Tropical Timber Organisation (ITTO), Vincent U, President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and Luo Xinjian, Secretary General of the Global Green Supply Chains Initiative (GGSC), gave a summary of the event and its achievements.

Two collaboration outcomes and three action plans to enhance Macao’s participation in international co-operation

A host of international collaboration outcomes and action plans for multinational co-operation were released during this year’s forum, including the research findings on the Global Timber Index (GTI) and blockchain technology supported by IPIM with the involvement of higher education institutions in Macao, as well as the “Action Framework for Promoting Legal & Sustainable Timber Supply Chains”, the “Green Finance and Green Supply Chains (GF&GS) Integration Action Plan”, and the “Demonstration Action of Collaboration on Central Africa-China Timber Industrial Clusters and Parks”, which were actively participated in by business associations in Macao. These innovative initiatives provide Macao with international resources and platforms for its engagement in the industrial, academic and research realms, among other fields.

Enhanced alignment between supply and demand through a richness of supporting activities to foster co-operation for mutual benefits

A string of business matching sessions and exhibitions were also organised during the event. An overseas exhibitor commented that their participation in the exhibition and the business matching sessions yielded significant outcomes, and they successfully established initial connections with potential partners during the event.

To leverage the synergy of “tourism + MICE”, a guided community tour was organised during the event, where over 30 participants visited renowned Macao attractions such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Senado Square. According to an attendee from Peru who visited Macao for the first time, his participation in the forum gave him a first-hand experience of Macao’s culture and food, leading to a deeper understanding of the city, and he hopes to visit Macao again with friends and family in the future.