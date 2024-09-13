Government commemorates National Heritage Day in Ficksburg, 24 Sept

As September marks Heritage Month where we celebrate our nation’s diverse culture and rich heritage, this year, we also pause and reflect on our resistance & liberation heritage route. We celebrate the roles played by brave man and women who were at the forefront of our resistance and liberation struggle.

Government will commemorate the national heritage day at Meqheleng Stadium in Ficksburg, within the Setsoto Local Municipality in the Free State province under the monthlong theme, “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom”. The 2024 theme puts a spotlight on South Africa’s liberation movements who received various forms of solidarity and support from neighbouring countries during the liberation struggle.

Building from the successful national heritage month launch earlier this month, Government in collaboration with various key entities are hosting several activities among others aimed at celebrating our unique cultural heritage, reflecting on our liberation heritage, as well as healing the wounds of our past injustice.

As we continue to shine the spotlight on our resistance and liberation history, the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Department of Military Veterans and other key stakeholders will on Friday, the 27th of September host Homecoming and Repatriation ceremony at the Freedom Park. As one of key highlight of the month, this occasion will see the return of human remains of some of the struggle stalwarts being repatriated back home. The event will also launch a new country-to-country repatriation model.

Other key events of the month include:

Arrival of repatriated human remains of resistance and liberation struggle stalwarts, notably from Zambia and Zimbabwe on the 25th of September at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria.

Hosting of Indigenous Games Festival from the 24-26 September in Bloemfontein. Young people will compete in various Indigenous Games codes such as (kho-kho, Jukskei, Diketo, Kgati, Morabaraba, Debeke, and many others), medals and trophies will be up for graps.

Hosting of a workshop on Celebrating 30 Years of Heritage: Promoting Cultural Diversity taking place on 14 September, in Mafefe, Sekhukhune, in the Limpopo Province. This workshop seeks to promote unity, tolerance and harmony by showcasing different cultural diversity.

The 11th Annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards at the Artscape Theatre, in Cape Town. This initiative is aimed at recognising excellence in the heritage sector and honour ordinary South Africans, at grass-roots community level, who have been actively involved in conservation management of our heritage under theme: Honouring Champions of Heritage in the 30 years of democracy.

The Department together with its key stakeholders has activated a social campaign called “Our history, Our Story, Our Heritage” where we call on media, civil society and all citizens to join Government in embracing our heritage by honouring, celebrating and commemorating our brave men and women who fell fighting for our liberation; and to use our cultural diversity to foster social cohesion, unity and nation building. This heritage month, we also urge and encourage citizens, especially youth to visit these sites, museums, galleries and libraries.

For media enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925