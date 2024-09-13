\'Wood Work\' showcases career pathways in the ultimate renewable industry

Release date: 13/09/24

The State Government will invest $250,000, in partnership with the South Australian Forest Products Association (SAFPA) to launch a new forest and timber industries career campaign, titled ‘This Is Wood Work’.

Wood Work is a powerful tool promoting the broad diversity of career pathways and job options within the forest and timber industries, ranging from Forest Management, to Harvest and Haulage, Saw and Wood Production through to Corporate Services. The career opportunities in the forest and timber industries are extensive.

Forest industries are building our nation and with growing investment in new processing facilities, it’s an industry that requires skilled, technologically-savvy and environmentally-driven professionals, and the Wood Work campaign will showcase how one can find a career with a diversity of pathways whilst contributing to a greener, cleaner future by producing the ultimate renewable product – timber.

South Australia’s Limestone Coast is fast becoming the nation’s hub of forestry innovation – particularly with the establishment of a Forestry Centre of Excellence, the expansion of Tree Breeding Australia’s research facility and the electric log truck trial – and with that, the Wood Work campaign is designed to inform and attract job seekers about the multitude of forest industries jobs and careers.

The City of Mount Gambier will be decorated in ‘This is Wood Work’ branding, from billboards on the main street, to the back of buses, adverts in the newspaper, on radio and on social media, reaching the core demographic of school leavers and young people looking for a meaningful, stable career options.

People are the future of the forest industries, and Wood Work is SAFPA’s commitment to future proofing South Australia’s forest and timber sector.

To learn more about the campaign, please visit: www.thisiswoodwork.com.au



Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

This industry-driven campaign, led by the South Australian Forest Products Association is supported by the South Australian Government’s Wood Fibre Masterplan, and is about planning for the future and attracting talent to the regions.

Investment in our future is vital to grow regional economies, regional communities, and agricultural industries such as forestry.

This campaign will highlight to residents of the Limestone Coast the career opportunities that are available to them right on their doorstep.

This is another example of industry and government workings hand in hand to deliver a strong campaign in South Australia, with the aim to future-proof the forest industry by attracting talented workers to produce timber products that are essential to our everyday needs, such as timber house-frames, home furnishings, paper, and packaging products such as cardboard boxes and paper cups.

Attributable to Nathan Paine, Chief Executive Officer of the South Australian Forest Products Association

Forestry is one of the most diverse and inclusive workplaces, where there are opportunities for everyone.

Wood Work is an industry awareness campaign, informing job seekers about the opportunities one can experience when working in the South Australian Forest and timber industries.

We are grateful to have the support of the Minister for Forest Industries, Clare Scriven MLC, in delivering this program, and are excited about profiling our beloved industry to all South Australians.