OSCE supports roundtable of the Association of Women's Councils at the Ministry of Internal Affairs to discuss women’s participation in police force

On 12-13 September 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe supported the Association of Women’s Councils in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) to organize a roundtable discussion in Romit, near Dushanbe. The event was attended by 43 representatives, including 31 women and 11 men, from the association, MIA leadership, the Committee for Women and Family Affairs, Gender Sensitive Police Units, and international organizations.

The roundtable event aimed to present the semi-annual report on the association's activities and those of the MIA women’s councils from various regions of Tajikistan, specifically focusing on domestic violence prevention and the work of the Office-supported Gender Sensitive Police Units. Participants discussed the accomplishments of women in the police force, particularly female inspectors handling domestic violence cases, as well as the challenges faced by women employed within the MIA structures. Practical solutions and recommendations for making the police service more attractive for women were also discussed.

This event aligns with Tajikistan’s OSCE and international commitments related to the implementation of UN Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security. The goal was to engage relevant partners, including the Association of Women’s Councils in the MIA, the MIA, the Committee for Women and Family Affairs, and international organizations, to discuss recommendations for increasing and supporting women’s participation in the police. The focus was on creating a safe working environment for women within the MIA structures, as well as identifying the necessary support and opportunities for co-operation among all relevant stakeholders.