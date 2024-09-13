Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with the Chief of Staff of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour at the Pentagon

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti welcomed Chief of Staff of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour to the Pentagon today to discuss regional security, maritime stability, and increased interoperability between their navies.

The leaders discussed the future maritime security environment, emphasizing a shared understanding of the security landscape. Franchetti and Vaujour talked about strike group integration, cooperative efforts in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions, and the importance of sustainment to ensure long-term operational readiness.

During their office call they also highlighted the role of live, virtual, and constructive capabilities in enhancing operational effectiveness and advancements in robotic and autonomous systems to further strengthen their forces. Their conversation reinforced the partnership between the U.S. Navy and the French Navy, highlighted by recent joint exercises such as Exercise Chesapeake 2024, North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Exercise Neptune Strike 24-1, and Rim of the Pacific 2024. These exercises showcase their dedication to enhancing the seamless integration of their naval forces.

While at the Pentagon Vaujour attended the Foreign Area Officer (FAO) Symposium, where he delivered the keynote address, and conducted office calls with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Lisa Sawyer, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Linda Fagan, Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt J. Rothenhaus, further strengthening bilateral and inter-service relationships.

Franchetti and Vaujour last met in January 2024 at the Paris Naval Conference.