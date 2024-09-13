SepticSmart Week kicks off Monday with free webinar for homeowners, others

SepticSmart Week, September 16 to 20, is a nationwide public education effort in conjunction with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), supported by state and local governments, private sector, communities, and academia.

This annual event, which has also been recognized by a proclamation from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, focuses on educating homeowners and communities on the proper care and maintenance of their septic systems.

As part of SepticSmart Week this year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is hosting a free, one-hour webinar on Monday, Sept. 16, for homeowners served by a septic system and others who are interested.

Onsite septic systems provide a cost-effective, long-term method for treating wastewater, particularly in sparsely populated areas. When properly designed, installed, operated, and maintained, these systems help protect public health, preserve valuable water resources, and maintain a community's economic vitality.

The SepticSmart public education effort offers educational resources to homeowners, local organizations, and government leaders to explain how septic systems work and provide tips on how to properly maintain them. Organizations and individuals wishing to promote SepticSmart Week 2024 are encouraged to create public awareness about the event and share helpful tips such as:

Have your septic tank inspected every three years and pumped, when necessary, typically every three to five years.

Limit kitchen sink garbage grinder use and avoid pouring harsh products (e.g., oils, grease, chemicals, paint, medications) down the drain.

Do not flush anything besides human waste and toilet paper. Never flush products like baby wipes or other wet wipes, cat litter, cooking oil or grease, condoms, feminine hygiene products and cigarette butts.

Keep cars and other vehicles parked away from the septic tank and drainfield.

Keep roof drains, sump pumps, and other rainwater drainage systems away from your septic tank and drainfield area.

Repair plumbing leaks and use water efficient fixtures to avoid overloading the system.

Spread laundry washing throughout the week.

Please join the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) in spreading the SepticSmart Week 2024 message that encourages homeowners and wastewater professionals to maintain septic systems to promote public health, water conservation, and economic wellbeing. Be part of the solution by visiting the EGLE SepticSmart website or the EPA’s Septic Systems website for an abundance of resources, videos, and information.

Michigan’s First Septic Replacement Loan Program

EGLE is excited to announce a new resource for Michigan homeowners. Through a legislative appropriation, EGLE has partnered with Michigan Saves, the nation's first nonprofit green bank, to offer financing for the replacement of failing or near-failing septic systems through the Septic Replacement Loan Program (SRLP). The SRLP provides low‑interest financing options for loans up to $50,000 to Michigan homeowners.

The SRLP prioritizes the protection of public and environmental health through a set of Program Minimum Standards for design and construction and by connecting homeowners with SepticSmart resources to help them maintain their new septic systems.

For more information about the SRLP, to find a Michigan Saves authorized septic installation contractor, and to begin the financing process for septic system replacement, please visit MichiganSaves.org/Septic/.

Webinar: Knowing Your Septic System - SepticSmart 2024

Mark your calendar! EGLE’s Onsite Wastewater Program is kicking off this year’s SepticSmart Week with this one-hour webinar on September 16, which will be recorded. While this event is targeted to homeowners served by a septic system, all interested persons are welcome to attend.

Webinar attendees will learn about:

the basics of septic systems.

tools on how to locate a septic system.

use, operation, and maintenance tips.

EGLE’s new SRLP.

You’ll leave this webinar with access to educational materials and a boost in your ability to manage your septic system. Mark your calendar and register today!