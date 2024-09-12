Submit Release
Senate Bill 1313 Printer's Number 1867

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - recognized entity that has a publicly accessible Internet

website on which the publicly accessible Internet website has a

substantial portion of material that is harmful to minors.

"Digitized identification card." A data file available on a

mobile device which has connectivity to the Internet through a

State-approved application that allows the mobile device to

download the data file from a State agency or an authorized

agent of a State agency that contains all of the data elements

visible on the face and back of a license or identification card

and displays the current status of the license or identification

card.

"Distributes." To issue, sell, give, provide, deliver,

transfer, transmute, circulate or disseminate by any means.

"Internet." The term shall mean the same as in section 7621

(relating to definitions).

"Material harmful to minors." The following:

(1) material that the average person, applying

contemporary community standards, would find, taking the

material as a whole and with respect to minors, is designed

to appeal to, or is designed to pander to, the prurient

interest;

(2) material that exploits, is devoted to or principally

consists of descriptions of actual, simulated or animated

display or depiction of any of the following, in a manner

patently offensive with respect to minors:

(i) pubic hair, anus, vulva, genitals or nipple of

the female breast;

(ii) touching, caressing or fondling of nipples,

breasts, buttocks, anuses or genitals; and

(iii) sexual intercourse, masturbation, sodomy,

