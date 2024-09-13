Results of Hotels and Similar Establishments Survey 2023

MACAU, September 13 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 145 hotel establishments (including hotels and economical accommodation establishments) were operating in 2023, an increase of 12 year-on-year; total number of persons engaged grew by 27.8% to 45,704. With a rebound in the occupancy rate of guest rooms on the back of a surge in the number of guests, receipts of the hotel sector soared by 136.4% year-on-year to MOP37.93 billion. Besides, expenditure (excluding depreciation and interest paid) totalled MOP29.84 billion, up by 41.1% year-on-year. The hotel sector recorded a Gross Surplus of MOP8.18 billion in 2023, marking a turnaround from a deficit in the previous year. Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy stood at MOP20.35 billion, an uplift of 302% year-on-year.

There were 102 hotels in 2023, an increase of 3 year-on-year. Receipts of these hotels leapt by 136.1% year-on-year to MOP37.82 billion, of which receipts from Room Sales (MOP18.37 billion), provision of Food & Beverages (MOP8.14 billion) and Rental of Space (MOP8.07 billion) rose by 242.9%, 175.6% and 40% respectively. These hotels incurred MOP29.75 billion in expenditure, up by 41% year-on-year; Operating Expenses (MOP14.20 billion), Compensation of Employees (MOP12.14 billion) and Purchase of Goods & Commissions Paid (MOP3.41 billion) showed respective growth of 50.4%, 19.7% and 125.2%. Gross Surplus of these hotels amounted to MOP8.16 billion in 2023.

Analysed by classification of hotels, receipts of four-star hotels grew by nearly 70% year-on-year. Five-star and three-star hotels registered a growth of over 100% in receipts, while receipts of two-star hotels rocketed by more than 300%. In addition, hotels of all star ratings recorded Gross Surplus, with MOP5.88 billion for five-star hotels, MOP1.13 billion for four-star hotels, MOP1.06 billion for three-star hotels and MOP0.1 billion for two-star hotels.

In 2023, number of economical accommodation establishments totalled 43, up by 9 year-on-year. Receipts and expenditure of these establishments jumped by 301.6% and 108.1% year-on-year to MOP109 million and MOP85 million respectively. These establishments posted a Gross Surplus of MOP24 million.