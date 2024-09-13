Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,787 in the last 365 days.

Surreal Horror-Comedy 'Man Baby' Hits the South Dakota Film Festival

"A Chilling Yet Witty Take on New Fatherhood, ‘Man Baby’ to Captivate Audiences with Its Blend of Body Horror and Dark Comedy."

A Chilling Yet Witty Take on New Fatherhood, ‘Man Baby’ to Captivate Audiences with Its Blend of Body Horror and Dark Comedy.”
— Andrew Smith
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bold and inventive short film "Man Baby," a surreal horror-comedy that delves into the bizarre fears and anxieties of early parenthood, has been selected to screen at the South Dakota Film Festival on September 14, 2024. Directed by Aaron Murtagh, the 9-minute film mixes dark humor and body horror to explore the psychological toll of becoming a new parent during a global pandemic, promising an experience that is both unsettling and unexpectedly heartfelt. Filmmaker Aaron Murtagh is available for interview.

About the Film:
Title: Man Baby
Country: USA
Format: Color / DCP
Duration: 9 mins

Logline: A new father transforms into a baby.
Set during a frozen Montana winter, "Man Baby" follows a new father overwhelmed by the fear of failing as a parent, whose anxiety manifests in a surreal physical transformation that regresses him to infancy. Shot in Bozeman, MT, the film balances suspense and absurdity, presenting a story that captures the quiet, cold, and crackling despair of a man unraveling under pressure.

Director's Statement:
Aaron Murtagh describes "Man Baby" as "a metaphorical exploration of the fears and anxieties that many parents face, amplified through a surreal and nightmarish lens." His approach blends horror and comedy to depict the nuances of new parenthood in a fresh, compelling way.

Screening Details:
Festival: South Dakota Film Festival
Date: September 14, 2024
Website: https://www.southdakotafilmfest.org/

Awards and Recognition:
World Premiere: Dances with Films: NY 2023
UK Premiere: Indie-Lincs February 2024

Awards:
Best Int’l Short Film Nominee, Indie-Lincs
Most Challenging Film Nominee, Indie-Lincs
Recipient of 2022 Big Sky Film Grant

Watch the Trailer: https://vimeo.com/881602412
Press Materials: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XPhRJUu51ZsBI7wOHOGHerVS2XW_-gKQ

Press Contact:
Matthew Martinez
Highroads PR
(818) 862-0654
matt@highroadspr.com

Producer Contact:
Jeri Rafter
Same Land Films
(406) 370-1082
jeri.a.rafter@gmail.com

"Man Baby" promises to be a standout feature at the South Dakota Film Festival. We invite you to join us for this unique blend of humor, horror, and an unflinching look at the anxieties of parenthood.

Matthew Martinez
High Roads PR
+1 818-862-0654
matt@highroadspr.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Man Baby Short Film Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Surreal Horror-Comedy 'Man Baby' Hits the South Dakota Film Festival

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more