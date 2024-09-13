Surreal Horror-Comedy 'Man Baby' Hits the South Dakota Film Festival
"A Chilling Yet Witty Take on New Fatherhood, ‘Man Baby’ to Captivate Audiences with Its Blend of Body Horror and Dark Comedy."
About the Film:
Title: Man Baby
Country: USA
Format: Color / DCP
Duration: 9 mins
Logline: A new father transforms into a baby.
Set during a frozen Montana winter, "Man Baby" follows a new father overwhelmed by the fear of failing as a parent, whose anxiety manifests in a surreal physical transformation that regresses him to infancy. Shot in Bozeman, MT, the film balances suspense and absurdity, presenting a story that captures the quiet, cold, and crackling despair of a man unraveling under pressure.
Director's Statement:
Aaron Murtagh describes "Man Baby" as "a metaphorical exploration of the fears and anxieties that many parents face, amplified through a surreal and nightmarish lens." His approach blends horror and comedy to depict the nuances of new parenthood in a fresh, compelling way.
Screening Details:
Festival: South Dakota Film Festival
Date: September 14, 2024
Website: https://www.southdakotafilmfest.org/
Awards and Recognition:
World Premiere: Dances with Films: NY 2023
UK Premiere: Indie-Lincs February 2024
Awards:
Best Int’l Short Film Nominee, Indie-Lincs
Most Challenging Film Nominee, Indie-Lincs
Recipient of 2022 Big Sky Film Grant
Watch the Trailer: https://vimeo.com/881602412
Press Materials: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XPhRJUu51ZsBI7wOHOGHerVS2XW_-gKQ
Press Contact:
Matthew Martinez
Highroads PR
(818) 862-0654
matt@highroadspr.com
Producer Contact:
Jeri Rafter
Same Land Films
(406) 370-1082
jeri.a.rafter@gmail.com
"Man Baby" promises to be a standout feature at the South Dakota Film Festival. We invite you to join us for this unique blend of humor, horror, and an unflinching look at the anxieties of parenthood.
Man Baby Short Film Official Trailer
