Surreal Horror-Comedy 'Man Baby' Hits the South Dakota Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The bold and inventive short film " Man Baby ," a surreal horror-comedy that delves into the bizarre fears and anxieties of early parenthood, has been selected to screen at the South Dakota Film Festival on September 14, 2024. Directed by Aaron Murtagh , the 9-minute film mixes dark humor and body horror to explore the psychological toll of becoming a new parent during a global pandemic, promising an experience that is both unsettling and unexpectedly heartfelt. Filmmaker Aaron Murtagh is available for interview.About the Film:Title: Man BabyCountry: USAFormat: Color / DCPDuration: 9 minsLogline: A new father transforms into a baby.Set during a frozen Montana winter, "Man Baby" follows a new father overwhelmed by the fear of failing as a parent, whose anxiety manifests in a surreal physical transformation that regresses him to infancy. Shot in Bozeman, MT, the film balances suspense and absurdity, presenting a story that captures the quiet, cold, and crackling despair of a man unraveling under pressure.Director's Statement:Aaron Murtagh describes "Man Baby" as "a metaphorical exploration of the fears and anxieties that many parents face, amplified through a surreal and nightmarish lens." His approach blends horror and comedy to depict the nuances of new parenthood in a fresh, compelling way.Screening Details:Festival: South Dakota Film FestivalDate: September 14, 2024Website: https://www.southdakotafilmfest.org/ Awards and Recognition:World Premiere: Dances with Films: NY 2023UK Premiere: Indie-Lincs February 2024Awards:Best Int’l Short Film Nominee, Indie-LincsMost Challenging Film Nominee, Indie-LincsRecipient of 2022 Big Sky Film GrantWatch the Trailer: https://vimeo.com/881602412 Press Materials: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XPhRJUu51ZsBI7wOHOGHerVS2XW_-gKQ Press Contact:Matthew MartinezHighroads PR(818) 862-0654matt@highroadspr.comProducer Contact:Jeri RafterSame Land Films(406) 370-1082jeri.a.rafter@gmail.com"Man Baby" promises to be a standout feature at the South Dakota Film Festival. We invite you to join us for this unique blend of humor, horror, and an unflinching look at the anxieties of parenthood.

Man Baby Short Film Official Trailer

