Apple Harvest Drive, in Berkeley County, to be Closed Beginning Friday, September 13, 2024
Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Berkeley County, will be closed at the railroad crossing near Foxcroft Avenue, from 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024, through 4 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2024, to allow for the replacement and widening of the railroad crossing. A signed detour will be in place onto Interstate 81 southbound, Tabler Station Road, Business Park Drive, and Winchester Avenue. However, major delays are expected, and motorists should allow extra time while traveling in this area. Access to all businesses in the area will be maintained. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
