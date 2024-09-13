Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Waseca and Windom

ST. PAUL – FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Centers will open Friday, September 13 through Friday, September 27, 2024, in the cities of Waseca and Windom to help residents kickstart their recovery after the severe storms and flooding of June 16 – July 4.

Specialists from FEMA, the state of Minnesota and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, get their questions answered in person, access other types of help that may be available and learn ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

These centers will be open at the following locations, days, and hours:

Cottonwood County Office Building 41385 U.S. Hwy 71, Windom, MN 56101, Hours: Mon. – Fri. 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Sundays

Waseca Public Safety Center 303 S. State St., Waseca, MN 56093, Hours: Mon. – Fri 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed Sundays

These centers will close permanently Friday, September 27, 2024.

Additional centers are open across the state. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance should apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App on your phone, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

The deadline to apply with FEMA is September 27, 2024. For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4797.