ICYMI: Governor Hobbs Visits Willcox Amid Groundwater Concerns, Calls for Action

Willcox, AZ – In case you missed it, last week Governor Hobbs visited Willcox, making four stops to meet with city officials, experts, homeowners and farmers to take a closer look at the water issues affecting rural Cochise County. The visit is part of her commitment to protecting Arizona’s water resources and addressing the long-ignored water issues faced by families in rural Arizona, following the state legislature’s failure to pass a bill allowing groundwater pumping regulations. Governor Hobbs told farmers, families, and community leaders she’s working with legislators to find water conservation solutions in the upcoming session, but is also prepared to take action to protect Arizona’s water and prevent further devastating consequences. READ MORE:

Arizona Republic: In the 'wild West' of groundwater use, Hobbs hears about dry wells, ground fissures "This part of Arizona is somewhat the Wild West, where they can pump as much water as they want to and there are zero restrictions on that," Michael Resare, deputy city manager, told The Arizona Republic. The city now monitors the well water levels every month, instead of every year.

Groundwater mining has caused the ground to sink across the basin. Fifteen miles north of Willcox, land is 11 feet lower than in the 1970s due to subsidence. In some areas, it sinks half a foot every year.

Arizona Daily Star: Gov. Hobbs pushes tough pumping curbs in Willcox Basin visit Arizona Public Media: Hobbs willing to use administrative action over water Willcox officials, including the mayor and city manager, told Hobbs that large corporate farms use more water in a day than all of the residents of the town. They also said they have set up water fill stations for residents whose wells have run dry but can not afford to pay for deeper wells.

Hobbs also stopped at a fissure cutting across open land. Water officials told the governor that fissures, which dot the county, are the result of falling aquifers and they cannot be repaired.

