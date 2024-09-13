May 2024 Data Snapshot

Learn about a change to the publishing workflow, the U.S. Department of Commerce's work on guidelines and best practices for AI, getting data right for AI, and the "AI Series" from CIRAS.

Publishing Workflow Change

The enterprise data platform has been updated with a change to the metadata publishing experience. Metadata is now entered in a modal (think new window for the form) so you no longer need to navigate away from the asset you are publishing.

AI-Ready Open Government Data Assets

The U.S. Department of Commerce is has taken the initial step towards developing guidelines and best practices for achieving artificial intelligence (AI) ready open government data. Their working group on AI and Open Government Data Assets plans to publish their learnings by the end of 2024.

The belief is that generative AI will assist citizens without specialized expertise and knowledge gain insights from the wealth of data on the Nation's economy, population and environment that the department collects, stores and analyzes.

Getting Data Right

A podcast is available via Government Technology about the importance of getting data right in light of the rise of Generative AI. The podcast discusses:

The evolving strategic role of chief data officers (CDOs) and data management officers

AI being a transformative tool in addressing challenges faced in government

The need for collaboration between government entities

Access podcast and show notes on Government Technology

The "AI Series"

Iowa State University's Center for Industrial Research and Service is a series of virtual training entitled "AI: Navigating the Future of Work with AI" where they discuss the impact of AI on business and the workforce. There are two virtual sessions happening this spring/summer:

Both sessions are free to attend.