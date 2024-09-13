Texas Renaissance Festival Heralds the Dawn of its 50th Anniversary Season

The Texas Renaissance Festival is celebrating 50 years of the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Texas Renaissance Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary season in 2024 Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation’s largest Renaissance-themed event, opens its 50th Anniversary season on October 12

The Texas Renaissance Festival announces a grand array of events leading up to the momentous opening of its 50th anniversary season on October 12th.

This year promises to be our most spectacular yet, with new attractions, beloved traditions and countless opportunities for adventure and enchantment.” — Texas Renaissance Festival

TODD MISSION, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) today announced a grand array of events leading up to the momentous opening of its 50th anniversary season on October 12th. Visitors will embark on a journey through time, celebrating the magic, merriment and majesty that has enchanted visitors for half a century."As we prepare to open the gates, we are filled with excitement and anticipation. This year promises to be our most spectacular yet, with new attractions, beloved traditions, and countless opportunities for adventure and enchantment," said the Texas Renaissance Festival.Upcoming Festivities Include:• 3rd Annual College Station Pub Crawl / Different Day Foundation Fundraiser – September 14th – TRF invites the community to join them as they make their yearly adventure to the Kingdom of the Aggie, partnering with Bryan Broadcasting to visit some of Bryan/ College Station’s most amiable watering holes. All in support of the noble Different Day Foundation.• Once Upon a Symphony – September 18th – Be transported to a celebration of fiction's greatest works of fantasy as the Woodlands Symphony transports visitors to far off lands – with some assistance from the TRF crew!• Karbachtober Fest Kickoff Event – September 19th – TRF invites all patrons to raise their tankards high to celebrate the imminent arrival of festival season with good friends at Karbach’s Brewery.• Arts in the Park – Shakespeare in the Park – September 28th – Witness the bard’s finest works come to life and find TRF there!• Media Day Celebration – October 1st – Media will have the opportunity to join TRF to enjoy a personalized tour of the grounds, with some booths open early. Breakfast and lunch will be provided and there will be a special performance for media to take in.• St. Arnold’s Kickoff Oktoberfest – October 4th – Patrons will partake in the fine brews at St. Arnold’s Brewery, celebrating with TRF the start of October and Oktoberfest.• The Magnolia Stroll – October 5th – TRF invites all to join them and the City of Magnolia at Unity Park for this year's festivities. Among the attractions will be several vendors from TRF itself.• Lone Pint Brewery Happy Hour – October 10th – Visitors will have a chance to unwind and toast the upcoming festival season with a happy hour at Lone Pint Brewery, featuring an appearance from the TRF Ambassadors and the King himself.• Austin East Ciders Kickoff – October 24th – Patrons will savor the crisp flavors of Austin East Ciders as TRF celebrates the festival’s grand opening.Texas Renaissance Festival Sponsors:TRF extends heartfelt gratitude to its esteemed sponsors, whose generous support makes the Texas Renaissance Festival a reality.Special Thanks to:Aerodrome Ice Skating ComplexBen E. Keith DistributingCity of MagnoliaHaak WineryHalo Overhead DoorsFort Bend County PrideJack Hilliard Distributing CompanyMargaritaville Lake Resort, ConroeResort Vacations Inc.Ricks RV RentalsSt Arnold Brewing CompanyTexas Mead WorksThe Hobbit CaféThe Woodlands TownshipToppers RVsFor more information, please visit the website at https://www.texrenfest.com/ or contact info@texrenfest.com.Huzzah! Let the festivities begin!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.