Governor Abbott Appoints Coppersmith, Bellah To Department Of Information Resources

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Walter “Frank” Coppersmith, III and Catherine Bellah to the Department of Information Resources (DIR) for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025 and February 1, 2029, respectively. The Board coordinates, monitors, and directs information resources management within state government.

Walter “Frank” Coppersmith, III of Round Rock is CEO of Smarter Reality, LLC, which builds training and simulation software for the Department of Defense. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Maryland State Bar Association, Entrepreneurs’ Organization, and Bunker Labs’ CEO Circle and a board member of the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he is the former president of the International Game Developers Association – Austin Chapter and former vice president of the Association of Corporate Counsel – Austin. Coppersmith received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from The Citadel, a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Juris Doctor from Samford University Cumberland School of Law.

Catherine Bellah of Dallas is CEO of Plumaven and head of philanthropic and political missions for Charles and Potomac Capital. Previously, she served as Principal Deputy General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Commerce, and as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy White House Staff Secretary. Before serving in the federal government, she worked at global law and investment firms and clerked for Judge William Garwood on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the State Bar of California, and the D.C. Bar. Bellah received a Bachelor of Arts in English and Sociology from the University of Richmond and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law.