Senior Spotlight: Maddie Ediger’s Path to Presidency

This piece is part of our Senior Stories series, in which we highlight GU students throughout the year.



Name: Maddie Ediger

Major: Mathematics

Hometown: Spokane, Washington

There’s one question guiding Gonzaga Student Body President Maddie Ediger this year: How do we ensure that Zags feel heard and valued?

As her high school career came to a close, Ediger wanted nothing more than to leave her hometown of Spokane. She had ruled out all local universities and colleges, including Gonzaga. Despite this, her mom still made her apply. It wasn't until she toured campus with her coworker did Ediger realize she was meant to be a Zag.

“It was that feeling of ‘Oh my gosh, I’m home’.”

Over the next three years, Ediger made her mission to be involved in the Gonzaga community and succeed in various leadership roles.

She began as a street team volunteer for Gonzaga Student Body Association (GSBA) her freshman year, and the following year she worked as the community engagement coordinator. During this time, Ediger was also the social chair of Setons (a women’s community service organization) and became its president later that year.

“I love connecting to people,” Ediger commented. “So just choosing to show up and give where you can, be present where you are and show people that love and support – you just don’t always know what’s going to happen.”

Throughout college, Ediger has prioritized working for and with others. Whether it was volunteering at Hutton Settlement as a tutor, Feast World Kitchen as a part of her community-engaged learning class, or Gonzaga Commencement as a Seton, Ediger has truly encapsulated what it means to be a Zag who leads, gives back, and empowers.

She began her campaign for GSBA President in spring 2024 alongside her running mate, Ryan Bass.

The two had become friends through the Learns to Lead LLC and worked closely in GSBA, Ambassadors and Gonzaga’s Comprehensive Leadership Program (CLP). So when Bass approached Ediger at an event and said he wanted to be her vice president, Ediger referred to it as a lightbulb moment.

“That gave me the reassurance that I needed [that] I’m not doing this alone; I am doing this with someone that I deeply care about, and I get to do this as a team."

Ediger and Bass’s aptitude for creating spaces for people to feel belonging and connection will underscore many of GSBA’s objectives for the 2024-25 school year.

“We both lead from our hearts,” Ediger said when speaking about her plan to implement an open-door policy in hopes to increase approachability and communication between herself and the student body.

Leading from the heart is also a way Ediger approaches every aspect of her life. This passion will drive Ediger to pursue a master’s degree in public health – a place where the math and science she’s good at intersect with her core values of connecting with and helping others.

Ultimately, Ediger sees herself becoming a professor.

“I like being able to help people see a future they didn’t think was possible.”

She has dedicated herself to understanding people’s stories, supporting their voices, and facilitating their ideas. She hopes that her presidency will empower others to advocate for themselves and make their own mark on Gonzaga.

What advice would she would give to students who aspire to take on leadership roles? Ediger responds, “Remind yourself, ‘I am capable of doing this role, I was meant to be in this role, and I can have an impact in this role’.”