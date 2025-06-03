New Summer Series: Sundays at the Crosby House

Gonzaga University’s Foley Library and the Bing Crosby Advocates of Spokane are partnering to present a new series of events dedicated to exploring Bing Crosby’s Spokane life pre-fame and pre-move to Hollywood stardom.

The series, “Sundays at the Crosby House,” will be low-key and intimate neighborly gatherings, limited to 30 attendees. The events will be free and open to the public, delivered by authors, historians and various experts in different aspects of the man and his hometown. Each presentation will last roughly 90 minutes and start at 3:30 p.m. at the Bing Crosby House Museum located at 508 E. Sharp Ave. on the Gonzaga campus.

June 8: Lauren Harris, author of the forthcoming children’s book about Bing, will discuss Bing as a kid.

June 22: Steve Blewett, retired Eastern Washington University professor will discuss Bing’s contributions to the nation’s morale during World War II.

June 29: Brad Rovanpera, a guide at the Bing Crosby House Museum, will present on the private side of Bing.

July 13: Dave Reynolds, president of the Bing Crosby Advocates, will discuss Bing’s athletic prowess on the football field, basketball court and golf course.

July 20: Stephanie Plowman, director of the Bing Crosby House Museum, will talk about Bing’s education.

July 27: Tom McArthur from KSPS will discuss what records and radio would have sounded like to Bing during his time living in the Bing Crosby House Museum.

Aug. 3: Bill Stimson, retired journalism professor from Eastern Washington University, will cover the story behind Bing’s son Gary’s controversial autobiography.

Sept. 14: Ted McGregor, publisher of The Inlander newspaper, will discuss the value of famous people to the places where they grew up.