Celebrating Gonzaga in Florence’s 60th Anniversary

Sixty years ago, the world became significantly larger for a group of students who traveled from Spokane to Florence for the inaugural year of what would become Gonzaga University’s flagship study abroad program.

A visual walk down memory lane of alumni-submitted photos played on the screens inside Palazzo Corsini for the 60th Anniversary Gonzaga in Florence Gala.

On May 16-18, 2024, over 300 people united in Florence, Italy, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Gonzaga in Florence (GIF). Alumni, faculty, family and friends of the program made the same trek (most all by air instead of by ship like the first GIF class) to commemorate the rich history and enduring legacy of one of Gonzaga’s most beloved programs. Everyone in attendance played a role in creating an atmosphere of joy, nostalgia and a shared love for the GIF community.

“Returning to Florence, I found the city’s essence untouched,” remarked GIF alum Cornelia “Connie” Davis, M.D. (’67). “I rediscovered the city’s unchanged charm and the warmth of its people.”

Celebrations commenced on Thursday, May 16, with a welcome reception at the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, a modern opera house in Florence. The brief program featured President McCulloh, GIF Dean Jason Houston, and special guest Elisabetta Meucci, the Councilor for Universities and Research for the City of Florence on behalf of the Mayor of Florence. Ms. Meucci welcomed Gonzaga University to her city and spoke about the strong and vibrant relationship between Gonzaga in Florence and the City of Florence. Following the reception, guests were invited to stay for a panel discussion and the opera featured that evening. The panel was an engaging conversation with the composer of the opera and GIF chaplain.

The second day of events were held at the Mozilo Center GIF facility and the Giardino dei Semplici (University of Florence botanical gardens) across the street.

Board of Trustees Chair Christy (Mozilo) Larsen (GIF ’87) and husband, Mike Larsen, reveal the dedication plaque for the Mozilo Courtyard and Fountain.

During Dean Houston’s Friday morning “State of Gonzaga in Florence” address, he reflected, “One of the great strengths of Gonzaga in Florence is our dedicated alumni and friends. It is an honor to host so many alumni and their families who experienced GIF and provide a moment to come together once again.”

The dedication of the Mozilo Courtyard and Fountain on the Gonzaga in Florence campus was a poignant moment, symbolizing the program’s enduring commitment to excellence and community.

“The Mozilo Center came alive on Friday,” said Dean Jason Houston, Ph.D. “We had hundreds of alumni taking short courses and city tours with GIF faculty, local vendor engagements, and refreshments set up in a garden oasis. There was something for everyone. The highlight of the day was the dedication of the Mozilo Courtyard and Fountain with the Mozilo family present.”

Members of the Mozilo family gathered after the dedication ceremony.

“Donations from the GIF community give so many students both the chance to come to GIF through scholarships but also gives so many the chance to take advantage of immersive learning experiences while in Florence,” remarked Dean Houston. “Students benefit from this support every day and can see it in the beauty of spaces like the Mozilo Courtyard and Fountain.”

For ’02-’03 Florence alum, Regent, Los Angeles Alumni Chapter President and Alumni of Color Community leader Danielle Cendejas (’04), the celebration was an opportunity to reconnect with fellow Florentines and to forge new relationships with alumni and friends across generations. The Gonzaga in Florence program had been one of the deciding factors for her in choosing Gonzaga, and the donor-funded scholarships available for students like her to attend made a world of difference.

Various walking tours led by GIF faculty featured lessons on architecture, political history, Dante, and Florence’s small business culture.

“The schedule of events for the celebration was really attractive,” said Cendejas. “It gave us the chance to do things we might not have been able to as students. My first time in Florence was barely a year after 9-11, so the things were quite different.”

As I met with other alumni and friends, I learned that it didn’t matter what generation we were part of—our experiences and memories were very similar. Plus, as Zags do, we discovered other ways we were all connected. - Danielle Cendejas (’04)

Guests enjoyed a red-carpet gala experience.

The weekend’s crowning event was the 60th Anniversary Gala held at Palazzo Corsini, a beautiful palace along the River Arno. Dressed in cocktail attire, attendees walked the red carpet and enjoyed a night of signature aperitivos and a five-course dinner sponsored in part by the McCarthey Family Foundation.

“The entire gala at Palazzo Corsini was fantastic,” said David Robinson (’03). “That made the trip worth it by itself.”

At the gala, Gonzaga University President Thayne M. McCulloh, D.Phil., delivered heartfelt remarks about the program’s impact.

“Today, our world—more so than ever before—needs leaders who understand and respect the gift of understanding others,” McCulloh said. “Gonzaga in Florence began doing this work 60 years ago and continues today. I ask that you lean in to make sure this program thrives in the years ahead.”

President Thayne M. McCulloh, D.Phil., addressed guests at the gala dinner.

Dean Houston also reflected on the future, “Your support allows us to pursue new opportunities to grow, expand, and adapt our program to meet current student needs and new opportunities: special evening events at medieval monasteries, weekend trips to stay in a castle where Dante wrote part of the Divine Comedy, special guest speakers, new academic programs and innovative courses. The list of opportunities you make possible goes on and on. We are eager to turn Gonzaga in Florence into Gonzaga's Global Portal, offering the GIF experience to more students, in more areas of study, but always remembering our rich history and Jesuit roots.”

Special touches throughout the weekend helped set the stage for celebration.

The 60th anniversary was an opportunity for Gonzaga in Florence alum and Director of Alumni and Employer Engagement Erin Shields (GIF ’99) to return to Florence for the first time in 25 years. “The new friends I made on this trip, confirmed what I’ve believed for a while based on my interactions,” said Shields, “that GIF alumni are an accomplished and spirited group who approach life with an open mind, a curiosity and sense of adventure.”

The celebrations concluded with a special mass at the Church of San Giovannino, the first Jesuit church in Florence. The mass, celebrated by GIF Chaplain Don Alessandro Andreini, offered a moment of reflection and gratitude, grounding the weekend’s festivities in Gonzaga’s Jesuit traditions and values. After the celebrations, two dozen alumni, friends, families and even current students continued their engagement by staying on to enjoy the Gonzaga University Wine Institute at the Fonte de’ Medici in the heart of the Chianti Classico region. This classical Italian property is located on the grounds of the vineyard owned by the Antinori family, who have long been connected to Gonzaga University. The Antinoris have been in the winemaking business for over 600 years; equating to 26 generations of family members who have stewarded their coveted brand into the most admired wine brand in the world. Dean of the School of Law Jacob Rooksby penned a reflection of the experience in the most recent Gonzaga Law Magazine and noted the family's commitments to innovation, persistence and excellence—values admired and pursued by Gonzaga in Florence.

Dean Rooksby and participants of the Gonzaga Wine Institute learned from renowned winemaker Piero Antinori (a.k.a., "The Marchese")

“The spirit of the Gonzaga in Florence community shines so vibrantly,” said Assistant Vice President of Operations and Fundraising Stephanie Rockwell, who led the team that planned and ran the weekend’s events. “This is a transformational place that has fostered deep bonds among its alumni and their stories transcend the test of time. Every student who wishes to experience global engagement in this way should have the opportunity to, regardless of their financial situation, and with the generosity of the Gonzaga community, they can.”

Gonzaga in Florence is accessible to all students thanks to the scholarships funded by people like you. Make a gift today and keep the 60-year legacy of transformation alive.