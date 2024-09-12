ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 13-16) - Phoenix Area

Westbound I-10 closed

between State Route 143

(Hohokam Expressway)

and the I-17 “Split” interchange

near Sky Harbor Airport

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Sept. 16) for a traffic shift for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Westbound

I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway roads and the westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive closed

(ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday).

Detour:

Westbound I-10 drivers can detour on northbound SR 143 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or use eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 in the Tempe area.

Note

: Drivers in the southeast Valley (including those traveling to Sunday’s Cardinals game) also can

consider using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to I-10

near 59th Avenue.

Also

:

32nd Street closed in both directions between Wood and Elwood streets near I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Sept. 16). Learn more at

I10BroadwayCurve.com