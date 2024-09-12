Governor Cooper Names Mary Penny Kelley Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality

Today, Governor Roy Cooper named Mary Penny Kelley as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to succeed outgoing Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

“Mary Penny Kelley’s long career in environmental law and experience within DEQ make her the right person to lead the department and continue to work to protect North Carolina’s air and water,” said Governor Cooper. “I appreciate DEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser’s service to our state and her work to help make North Carolina a leader in the fight against PFAS and other harmful forever chemicals. This critical work will continue under Secretary Kelley.”

“I’m honored to serve North Carolina in this important capacity and appreciate Governor Cooper for trusting me to continue the critical work at DEQ,” said Mary Penny Kelley. “Safe air, land and drinking water are vital for strong communities, healthy families and a growing economy and I look forward to continuing protect these vital resources and hold polluters accountable.”

Incoming Secretary Kelley has had a career in environmental work. She currently works as the Special Advisor of Hometown Strong and previously served as the Senior Advisor for Policy and Innovation at the Department of Environmental Quality. Kelly began her public service career in 1997 at the North Carolina Department of Justice before serving as Deputy Secretary among other roles at the NC Department of Environmental and Natural Resources.

Kelley is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in biology and Tulane University Law School. Secretary Kelley's appointment will be effective September 17, 2024.

Outgoing Secretary Biser directed the department’s work since 2021 and has served nationally as the President of the Environmental Council of States.

“I began my career at the Department, and it has been an honor and privilege to return and serve as Secretary,” said Secretary Biser. “Under Governor Cooper’s leadership, we have advanced the fight against forever chemicals, used historic state and federal funding to increase access to clean water and proved that a healthy environment and a healthy economy go hand in hand. None of this would have been possible without the dedicated DEQ team, which I know will continue to carry out our mission.”

###