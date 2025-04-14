What North Carolinians Are Hearing: Governor Stein Hits the Ground Running in First 100 Days in Office, Works Toward Bipartisan Goals

Last week, Governor Josh Stein marked his 100th full day in office. In the lead-up to his 100th day, Governor Stein spoke to the press about his continued commitment to rebuilding western North Carolina. He also highlighted his ongoing efforts to work across the aisle on the issues that unify North Carolinians: safe communities, strong schools, and meaningful job opportunities for every person.

Read more about Governor Stein’s first 100 days below.

WRAL: 'Extending an olive branch': Stein, GOP work together toward bipartisan goals

An early sign of Stein’s willingness to work together came as his State of the State speech approached in March...

“It's going to be a long recovery with incredible devastation in Western North Carolina,” [Speaker Destin] Hall said. “But the folks from that part of the world, where I'm from, need to know that this body — and I believe this governor's office also — is committed to doing everything we can to get those folks back in their home.”

Asheville Citizen Times: NC governor visits WNC, calls on state, federal governments to do more for Helene recovery

“Look, the people of Western North Carolina are there for each other. They’ve been there for each other from the very beginning. It’s time for their governments to do the same thing.”

Blue Ridge Public Radio: 100 days in, Stein talks WNC recovery, wildfires and what’s next

“The number one priority has been trying to help Western North Carolina recover from the lingering and devastating effects of Hurricane Helene. The scale, the magnitude — I don’t have to convince your listeners because they all lived it — but for folks across the state, it’s hard for people to appreciate just how broad the swath of damage was.”

WNCN: Governor Josh Stein talks priorities, first few months in office

He says he’s hit the ground running...working on paying public school teachers more money, raising wages for law enforcement, and adding apprenticeships to the state. “Until we start making all of that progress, I’m never going to be satisfied, my team is never going to be satisfied, we are going to remain laser-focused,” the Governor said.

Carolina Public Press: Stein marks first 100 days with wins — so far. Tough tests are coming.

A point of pride for North Carolina in recent years has been its strong economy and business-friendly environment. Since taking office, Stein has announced the addition of more than 1,600 jobs — primarily in manufacturing — totaling more than $690 million invested into the state by private companies. He wants to continue that trend through a set of initiatives aimed at strengthening North Carolina’s workforce.

WWAY: Gov. Josh Stein reflects on his first 100 days in office

“Our starting teachers are the second lowest-paid in the southeast, that’s an embarrassment and unacceptable. North Carolina should have the highest starting teacher pay in the southeast.”

WCTI: Governor Stein pushes for funding new unit to tackle backlog in sexual assault cold cases

As he marks his 100th day in office on Friday, Stein is advocating for the establishment of a specialized cold case unit within the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to assist local law enforcement in identifying and apprehending sexual offenders.... “These were cold cases that are now very warm,” Stein said. “Many times we actually have an identified suspect. I want as many dangerous people off the streets so they cannot hurt anyone else.”

The News & Observer: NC Republicans welcome Gov. Josh Stein’s approach so far, but his first test is coming soon

[Stein] said he wants to work together on economic development, education and housing, where he wants to increase the supply of homes.