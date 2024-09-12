Political will and whole-of-society approach needed to boost the impact of anti-trafficking efforts, say anti-trafficking leaders at annual meeting

Vienna, 12 September 2024 - Measures to enhance national and regional anti-trafficking responses and strengthen their impact were the focus of the largest annual meeting of the National Anti-trafficking Co-ordinators and Rapporteurs, which kicked off today at OSCE headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

The Office of the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings (OSR/CTHB) and the Council of Europe (CoE) co-organized the two-day meeting, which concludes tomorrow.

More than 170 participants, representing over 60 countries from across the Council of Europe and OSCE regions, gathered to discuss ways to increase political will and bolster effective anti-trafficking responses vis-à-vis other national priorities and challenges. They also discussed institutional and legislative initiatives, policies, capacity-building measures and other anti-trafficking initiatives that have the potential for high impact.

“National Anti-Trafficking Co-ordinators and Rapporteurs are uniquely positioned to enhance cross-border co-operation, forge strategic partnerships, and reinforce regional commitments,” said Michael Cluett, Chargé d'Affaires of 2024 OSCE Chair Malta, in his welcoming remarks. “International organizations like the OSCE and the Council and Europe stand ready to support these efforts, offering a platform for dialogue and exchange,” he added.

“After 24 years of efforts to combat human trafficking, the situation remains dire. Traffickers adapt, victims suffer new forms of exploitation, and prosecutions lag behind. It's time to reassess our strategies and ask: are we truly making a difference?” said Dr. Kari Johnstone, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings, in her opening remarks. “It is important to take stock of efforts so far and scrutinize the impact they have delivered to properly plan for the future,” she added.

“A clear political commitment and broader societal involvement are needed to sustain and strengthen the efforts to combat human trafficking. We can make better use of existing resources, networks, knowledge and expertise. No one can do it all alone, but together we can make a difference for the benefit of the victims and to the detriment of the traffickers,” concluded Petya Nestorova, Executive Secretary of the Council of Europe Anti-Trafficking Convention.

A deeper understanding of what exacerbates vulnerabilities to human trafficking, as well as understanding the measures to prevent these risks and how to detect and support vulnerable victims was discussed during the working sessions of the meeting. Also among the topics covered was punishing offenders, engaging and integrating the expertise of survivors of trafficking for policy and practice, and strengthening access to justice and effective remedies for victims of trafficking.