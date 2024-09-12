USS Manchester (LCS 14) Returns to San Diego Homeport

SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) arrived at its San Diego homeport Sept. 11, following an 18-month deployment.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments made by the USS Manchester crews throughout their 18 months of deployed operations,” said Capt. Douglas Meagher, commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. “Littoral combat ships like Manchester have and continue to demonstrate strategic value through relevant presence and unique access in the Indo-Pacific, strengthening relationships with maritime allies and partners.”

While deployed, Manchester participated in several multi-national exercises including Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK) 2023, Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) 2023, Pacific Griffin 2023, and Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia.

“I am excited to see the LCS community involved in all aspects of multinational training and exercises. Ships like Manchester demonstrate the LCS value to Fleet Commanders, made possible by the men and women onboard,” said Cmdr. Matthew Farrell, commanding officer of the Manchester Gold crew. “I am proud to have sailed throughout the Indo-Pacific with this crew of warfighters, and we are excited to return home to San Diego to spend time with family and friends.”

Manchester participated in MNEK off the coast of Indonesia in June 2023. The exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief rather than operational warfighting.

In July 2023, Manchester embarked Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 and a U.S. Coast Guard tactical law enforcement team to support OMSI 2023. The Coast Guard tactical law enforcement team is a specialized force that carries out maritime interdiction, security, and counter-narcotics operations. OMSI is a Secretary of Defense program that leverages Department of Defense assets transiting the region to improve maritime security and maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting regional stability and partnerships in Oceania.

Manchester transited the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 2023, alongside Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) and Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), as well as Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class stealth frigate RSS Tenacious (FFC 71) and Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Dauntless (LMV 21). Pacific Griffin is a maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore conducted in waters near Guam. During the two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea, the two navies enhanced combined maritime proficiency and strengthened relationships.

“One of the greatest aspects of deploying to the Indo-Pacific is the opportunity to work alongside our allies and partners. Whether that was with the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Philippine Navy or the Republic of Singapore Navy, it was an honor to work side-by-side with them,” said Farrell.

In August 2023, Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 5 conducted an anti-terrorism force protection inspection training dive underneath Manchester.

As part of MTA Malaysia 2023, Manchester conducted complex at-sea training such as surface warfare, live-fire gunnery exercises, flight operations and advanced ship-handling tactics with the Royal Malaysian Navy. The MTA strengthens bilateral ties between the United States and Malaysia and allows the two countries to work together with a goal of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

While in port, Manchester Sailors fostered strong relationships with host nations. In Subic Bay, Philippines, Manchester provided ship tours to the Philippine Navy and a damage control demonstration. In Sriracha, Thailand, Sailors volunteered at the Child Protection and Development Center.

During deployment, Manchester conducted port visits to six partner and allied nations: Indonesia, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

Manchester repeatedly demonstrated resilience and LCS sustainability by consistently maintaining extended operations at sea. During deployment, Manchester spent 32 continuous days underway supporting theater priority operations.

Manchester is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCSs like Manchester integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit

https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/