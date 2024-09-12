Government provides more support for B.C. tree fruit growers

CANADA, September 12 - The Province is working collaboratively with the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC (IAF) to provide help to tree-fruit growers who were affected by the recent closure and application for creditor protection by the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative.

The IAF will temporarily redirect an estimated $4 million in provincial funding to be used as bridge financing to ensure co-op members receive the money owed to them for past harvests without having to wait until the court process plays out.

“These are very challenging times for B.C.’s tree-fruit growers and we are continuing to support them in getting their fruit to market as well as with cash in their pockets now,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Our priority from the beginning has been working with growers to ensure they are receiving as many of the services the co-op provided as possible, including food-safety certification, access to storage and bins, and connecting with packing houses. This is why we set up an emergency table with the sector to work together on solutions. We are monitoring the court process closely and will continue to support growers in finding alternative arrangements for their harvest.”

The Province, the IAF and the court-appointed monitor will continue to work collaboratively through the court process. The IAF will assume the co-op members’ position as creditor and pay growers in the coming weeks. The IAF will then recoup funds at the end of the court process. The co-op will be reaching out directly to affected growers in the coming weeks to initiate the process.

Additionally, the Province has provided $100,000 to the BC Fruit Growers Association to support food-safety certification previously done by the co-op. This was identified as a priority through the industry-led emergency table and is providing personalized assistance to the 179 apple-growing members of the co-op to ensure they maintain market access and optimize their harvest timing.

The ministry continues to offer specialized assistance to any producers who have not made arrangements with a private packer and are in need. Growers looking for support, in both English and Punjabi, can call the AgriService BC line at 1 888 221-7141 or visit the tree-fruit support website set up by the ministry: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/animals-and-crops/crop-production/tree-fruits/information-for-bc-tree-fruit-cooperative-members

Quotes:

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA, Vernon-Monashee –

“The Okanagan has a rich history of farming and food production, highlighted by our delicious tree fruit, and it’s so important that we continue to support B.C. growers. It has been a difficult time for fruit growers with the closure of the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative. I have had numerous conversations with fruit-tree growers, and I continue to advocate for those impacted. Many growers are being connected to packing houses and other services and we will continue to collaborate on solutions going forward.”

Roly Russell, MLA Boundary-Similkameen –

“Farming is part of our identity in this part of the world, and government is taking action to support farmers and their businesses. These actions are especially important now given an incredibly difficult few years, with climate change, the closure of the co-op and other struggles making life difficult and business viability challenging. We've been working hard to ensure avenues to market are identified and accessible, that the federal government is stepping up, and that programs are effective so those who need assistance are supported now and in the future.”

Quick Facts:

To date, more than 73,000 bins of apples have been shipped to packing houses and 120 out of the 179 apple-growing co-op members have been connected with packing houses.

The Province has delivered more than $200 million in support to tree-fruit growers since 2020, including more than $158 million in business risk-management payments as well as the perennial crop renewal program, Buy BC, and funding to support the Tree Fruit Industry Stabilization Plan.

The Tree Fruit Stabilization Plan was announced in November 2021 and involved extensive consultations with industry, analysis of the challenges facing B.C.’s tree-fruit sector and identifying possible solutions to address them, a plan that was endorsed by all industry stakeholder groups.

B.C.’s new expanded replant program, announced in March, will be launching Oct. 22, 2024, ensuring British Columbians have a sustainable supply of local fruit now and in the future with program details to be made available on Sept. 19, 2024, at https://iafbc.ca/programs/

Learn More: