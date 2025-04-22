New centre reduces barriers to mental-health, substance-use care

CANADA, April 22 - More people now have access to timely, streamlined care for urgent mental-health and substance-use concerns at the new Urgent Care Response Centre North at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

“This centre is another step forward in our commitment to reducing barriers to mental-health and substance-use care,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “By providing people with timely access to assessment and care, all in one location, people experiencing mental-health and substance-use challenges will be able to get connected to the supports they need to put them on a path to healing faster.”

The centre is located in the Mental Health and Substance Use Wellness Centre at Royal Columbian Hospital and is a primary point of contact for people who need urgent care but do not require hospitalization. Assessments can be done in person or virtually, providing flexibility and increased accessibility. Patients will be provided with crisis support and connections to community-based services and substance-use treatment.

“Our urgent care response centre team is helping people facing mental-health or substance-use challenges feel supported,” said Rana Yonadim, manager, clinical operations and program services, Urgent Care Response Centre North. “We’re making it easier for individuals in our community by being here to connect them with the timely, appropriate care they need.”

This is the second centre of its kind in the Fraser Health region. The first, at Surrey Memorial Hospital, was opened in 2019. In the first nine months after opening, 1,550 emergency room visits and 329 hospital admissions were redirected to the Surrey centre, helping more people access the right care.

In 2024, the centre in Surrey made 7,397 referrals to appropriate in-hospital and community-based services, such as psychiatric consultations, counselling, crisis stabilization and substance-use services, to support people’s ongoing health needs.

The centre’s welcoming environment provides rapid access to care, often through same-day appointments, with a dedicated team of psychiatrists, counsellors, nurses and other care professionals, as well as additional services that support people’s health and well-being.

People can access the centre through self-referral by calling 604 520-4253 or by walking in directly, seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., including statutory holidays. Community doctors, police and other first responders can also refer clients. After an initial assessment, staff engage with clients to identify their needs and create a personalized care plan.

The Urgent Care Response Centre North’s location in the Mental Health and Substance Use Wellness Centre places it near substance-use services on the hospital campus, such as the Rapid Access to Addiction Care Clinic, opioid agonist treatment, Adult Day, Evening and Weekend Treatment Program, and the emergency department.

Quotes:

Jennifer Whiteside, MLA for New Westminster-Coquitlam –

“The centre immediately addresses the critical need for barrier-free mental-health and substance-use support for people in North Fraser communities. This will increase the availability of treatment options to support people seeking immediate medical care and promote healthier communities for everyone.”

Amna Shah, parliamentary secretary for mental health and addictions –

“We’re keeping our promise to strengthen mental-health and substance-use services throughout B.C. so people can access the care they need, when they need it. The new Urgent Care Response Centre North connects people in New Westminster and surrounding areas with medical professionals as well as vital community-based services.”

Dr. Anson Koo, program director and regional department head for psychiatry and mental health, Fraser Health –

“The centre connects individuals facing urgent mental-health and substance-use challenges to integrated, timely and compassionate care within the hospital and in the community. It builds on the success of the first mental health and substance use urgent care response centre at Surrey Memorial Hospital, which opened in 2019, and uses this model of care to help more people on their path to healing and recovery.”

Learn More:

For more information about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C., visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/

To learn how B.C. is building better mental-health and addictions care, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/BetterCare