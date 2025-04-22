More playgrounds coming for B.C. students, families

CANADA, April 22 - More children can play and exercise at safer, more-inclusive school playgrounds throughout B.C., through Budget 2025 funding.

“Creating safe, accessible spaces for children to play is crucial for our communities,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Access to play shouldn’t depend on parents’ ability to fundraise for these facilities. This investment goes beyond building new playgrounds — it’s about fostering stronger, healthier neighbourhoods where families can connect and children can stay active regardless of their families’ ability to pay. This is something our government has made a priority since forming government in 2017.”

Twenty-five school districts will each receive $200,000 to fund the construction of new accessible school playgrounds.

“Playgrounds are more than just places to play, they are spaces where children make friends, build confidence and create memories,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “The new playgrounds we are announcing today will provide communities throughout B.C. with safe, accessible and inclusive spaces for kids and families to enjoy for years to come.”

Since 2018, government has supported students and families, with more than $45 million for new playgrounds at more than 300 schools, benefiting more than 77,000 students. Every B.C. school district has received at least one playground since the program started in 2018. Some schools have received funding for multiple playgrounds for the communities to enjoy.

“On behalf of parents and caregivers, thank you to the B.C. government for allowing parent advisory councils to focus on building stronger communities instead of fundraising for expensive playgrounds,” said Laura Ward, president, BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils. “Playgrounds are essential to schools and neighbourhoods as they offer safe, inclusive spaces where all children can play and connect. This ongoing investment eases the burden on families and supports the well-being and growth of our communities.”

The Province has approved more than $6 billion for hundreds of school capital projects, including new schools, additions and seismic upgrades, since 2017. These investments include the creation of more than 38,000 seismically safe seats, almost 43,000 new student seats, construction and delivery of additional prefabricated classrooms in growing communities, and the purchase of nearly 30 sites for future schools in growing communities.

Mable Elmore, MLA for Vancouver-Kensington –

“Playgrounds serve as vital spaces for students and the whole community. They contribute to children’s physical fitness, social development and creativity, while also providing inclusive environments where families and neighbours can connect beyond school hours. These investments are vital to support thriving communities for generations to come.”

Victoria Jung, chair, Vancouver School Board (VSB) –

“VSB is grateful for this investment in the Cunningham school community. Playgrounds provide so much value for students with structures built specifically for children to develop motor skills and ignite imaginative play. They are social hubs for students of all ages to play, reflect and, most importantly, connect with peers.”

