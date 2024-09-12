Submit Release
Ukiah Courthouse to Host California’s Chief Justice and Senate Leader for Historic Visit

Mendocino County Superior Court is honored to welcome California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero and Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire to the Ukiah courthouse on Thursday, September 12th. This will be the first visit from a Chief Justice to the Mendocino Court in more than 25 years.

