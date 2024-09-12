F2OnSite Launches Revolutionary Custom AI Internal GPT Platform, F2GPT, to help customers curtail rising costs

F2OnSite Onsite IT Services

TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F2OnSite a leading nationwide provider of onsite IT services based in Plano, TX, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking internal custom Artificial Intelligence GPT platform, developed in collaboration with Southern Methodist University (SMU) interns and guided by coursework from Dr. Jules White of Vanderbilt University through Coursera. This innovative platform integrates customized GPTs tailored for the F2OnSite Human Resources, Sales, Legal, Delivery/Recruiting, Field Services and Shared Services departments, transforming everyday operations to make F2OnSite better, faster, and more cost-efficient for its customers.

"Partnering with academic leaders and leveraging the talent of SMU interns this past summer allowed us to develop an AI GPT platform that allows us to control costs, thereby keeping our pricing as the best in our industry," said Donny Lauderback, Founder and President of F2OnSite. "Our commitment to being early adopters of AI technology places us at the forefront of AI adoption, especially for a company of our size. The result is a powerful tool that enhances our service delivery, making us more efficient and ultimately reducing costs for our customers."

Putting Customers First with AI-Powered Efficiency

The custom “F2GPT” platform is designed with indirect customer benefits at its core, automating routine processes and enhancing decision-making capabilities across departments. By using AI to streamline workflows, F2OnSite can deliver faster response times, higher quality service, and significant cost savings directly to its customers. For example, recruiters utilize the Delivery GPT to develop customized technical screening methods for candidates, along with a grading/scoring system to speed the screening and selection process, thereby removing the need for multiple interviews and excessive testing which slows the process. F2OnSite prides itself on speed and quality, with the custom GPT’s, customers will see up to a 30% more rapid response rate than before.

Commitment to Continuous Learning and Certification in AI

F2OnSite is equally committed to investing in its employees through the F2OnSite Continuing Education Program. Through coursework with Dr. Jules White of Vanderbilt University and Coursera, and access to certifications and advanced courses from top institutions like the University of Michigan, UPenn Wharton Business School, Gies School of Business at the University of Illinois, UC Davis and others, F2OnSite employees are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to harness AI and other strategic skills in their daily roles.

"Staying ahead of technology trends is becoming part of our F2 DNA," added Lauderback. "By offering our team world-class education in AI, Leadership, Strategy and Management we ensure that F2OnSite remains a leader in deploying cutting-edge solutions that benefit our customers, making us not just an IT service provider, but a strategic partner in their success."

F2OnSite’s new AI platform, F2GPT, reflects its commitment to SPEED, QUALITY, and PRICE, setting a new standard for AI utilization in the industry and demonstrating how technology can drive better outcomes which in the end aids customers with lower prices and higher quality, all with the fast response times customers have come to expect and appreciate.

For more information, visit www.f2onsite.com

Media Inquiries: info@f2onsite.com

Phone: 469-737-1700

F2OnSite

5851 Legacy Circle

Suite 600

Plano TX 75024

