AG Reyes Gives Keynote at Western ORC Conference

September 12, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—The 2024 Western States Organized Crime Alliance Conference (ORC) opened on Tuesday with a keynote speech from Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. Retailers, loss prevention professionals and law enforcement officials from across the western states came together for 2+ days of ORC training and networking at eBay headquarters in Draper, UT.

United in the movement against organized retail crime, law enforcement and private industry personnel across the western states partnered in order to educate, train and explore current and emerging crime trends.

Attorney General Reyes spoke following an awards ceremony wherein he shared task force statistics and personal stories about respecting the law, taking action to create change, having the courage to succeed, and enhancing team and individual capabilities.

Learn more about the Western States Organized Retail Crime Alliance here.