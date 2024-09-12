Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,703 in the last 365 days.

AG Reyes Gives Keynote at Western ORC Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—The 2024 Western States Organized Crime Alliance Conference (ORC) opened on Tuesday with a keynote speech from Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. Retailers, loss prevention professionals and law enforcement officials from across the western states came together for 2+ days of ORC training and networking at eBay headquarters in Draper, UT.

United in the movement against organized retail crime, law enforcement and private industry personnel across the western states partnered in order to educate, train and explore current and emerging crime trends.

Attorney General Reyes spoke following an awards ceremony wherein he shared task force statistics and personal stories about respecting the law, taking action to create change, having the courage to succeed, and enhancing team and individual capabilities.

Learn more about the Western States Organized Retail Crime Alliance here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AG Reyes Gives Keynote at Western ORC Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more