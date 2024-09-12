The American Journal of Managed Care® announces Lisa Rotenstein, M.D., MBA, as the recipient of the Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award

The award recognizes emerging leaders in managed care research who have left a lasting impact on the field.

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is proud to announce that Lisa Rotenstein, M.D., MBA, has been honored with the 2024 AJMC Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award. The award was presented during AJMC’s Patient-Centered Oncology Care® conference on September 12, 2024.



The award was established in 2015 in honor of the late Seema S. Sonnad, Ph.D., a former associate editor of AJMC. Dr. Sonnad was a mentor to emerging researchers and her influence inspired this award. The award celebrates emerging leaders who embody her innovative spirit and leadership in managed care research. This recognition serves as a tribute to Dr. Sonnad’s significant contributions and lasting impact on the field.

Dr. Rotenstein is an assistant professor at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), where she also serves as a practicing primary care physician. Her dedication to patient care is matched by her commitment to enhancing health care systems through both research and operational leadership. As the medical director of ambulatory quality and safety at UCSF Health, she plays a pivotal role in ensuring the highest standards of care and patient safety in ambulatory settings. Her work offers unique insights into the complexities of managed care and has earned her local and national recognition. Additionally, Dr. Rotenstein’s findings have been published in top medical journals such as JAMA, JAMA Internal Medicine and Health Affairs.

“Dr. Rotenstein embodies the very essence of a pioneering leader in managed care research,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of AJMC. “Her unwavering commitment to advancing health care through groundbreaking research, coupled with her exceptional talent for turning insights into transformative strategies, is nothing short of extraordinary. We are certain that her contributions will not only shape the future of managed care, but also set a new standard of excellence for others in the field to aspire to.”

The research and quality improvement efforts that Dr. Rotenstein has led have been fundamental in advancing population health and value-based care. During her previous role as medical director for population health at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, she established and evaluated a primary care transitions clinic. This clinic, designed to serve patients recently discharged from the hospital or emergency department, was shown to significantly reduce emergency department revisits and rehospitalizations.

The award committee was impressed by the breadth and strength of her research output, as well as her dedication to presenting her findings at conferences and institutions. In addition, the committee appreciated her advocacy to promote diversity and mentor the next generation of clinicians and researchers — a cause that was very important to Dr. Sonnad.

“It is a privilege to receive this award in Dr. Sonnad’s honor,” said Dr. Rotenstein. “Informed by Dr. Sonnad’s legacy and impact, I look forward to the continued pursuit of health services research and pragmatic implementation approaches that improve care delivery for our patients and workplace experiences for our workforce.”

