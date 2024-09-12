14 Tennessee Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas

Shared in partnership with our friends at USDA Farm Service Agency



The Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated 14 Tennessee counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas due to severe storms, straight line winds, tornadoes, land slides, and mud slides.

This Presidential disaster declaration allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

Impacted Area : Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois

Triggering Disaster: Severe Storms, Straight Line Winds, Tornados, Land Slides and Mud Slides

Application Deadline : March 24, 2025

State: Kentucky

Counties: Adair, Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmondson, Estill, Fulton, Garrard, Graves, Grayson, Green, Greenup, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Jackson, Knox, Larue, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, McCracken, McCreary, McLean, Marshall, Meade, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Owsley, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whitley, Woodford

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:

State: Illinois

Counties: Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope, Pulaski



State: Indiana

Counties: Crawford, Harrison, Perry



State: Kentucky

Counties: Anderson, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Daviess, Fayette, Hancock, Hardin, Harlan, Henderson, Jessamine, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Nelson, Perry, Powell, Rowan, Scott, Taylor, Union, Webster, Wolfe

State: Missouri

Counties: Mississippi, New Madrid

State: Ohio

Counties: Lawrence, Scioto



State: Tennessee

Counties: Campbell, Claiborne, Clay, Henry, Lake, Macon, Montgomery, Obion, Pickett, Robertson, Scott, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley

More Resources

On farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Loan Assistance Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.

FEMA offers different assistance programs for individual citizens, public groups including government agencies and private nonprofit organizations. To find the FEMA help you need following a disaster event, visit fema.gov/assistance.