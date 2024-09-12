14 Tennessee Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated 14 Tennessee counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas due to severe storms, straight line winds, tornadoes, land slides, and mud slides.
This Presidential disaster declaration allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.
Impacted Area: Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois
Triggering Disaster: Severe Storms, Straight Line Winds, Tornados, Land Slides and Mud Slides
Application Deadline: March 24, 2025
State: Kentucky
Counties: Adair, Allen, Ballard, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmondson, Estill, Fulton, Garrard, Graves, Grayson, Green, Greenup, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Jackson, Knox, Larue, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, McCracken, McCreary, McLean, Marshall, Meade, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Owsley, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whitley, Woodford
Contiguous Counties Also Eligible:
State: Illinois
Counties: Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope, Pulaski
State: Indiana
Counties: Crawford, Harrison, Perry
State: Kentucky
Counties: Anderson, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Daviess, Fayette, Hancock, Hardin, Harlan, Henderson, Jessamine, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Nelson, Perry, Powell, Rowan, Scott, Taylor, Union, Webster, Wolfe
State: Missouri
Counties: Mississippi, New Madrid
State: Ohio
Counties: Lawrence, Scioto
State: Tennessee
Counties: Campbell, Claiborne, Clay, Henry, Lake, Macon, Montgomery, Obion, Pickett, Robertson, Scott, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley
