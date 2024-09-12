Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers to Change Hours and Days of Operation Starting Sept. 15

Six state/federal Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) across Vermont will be changing their hours and days of operation. 

As of September 15, 2024, four DRCs will no longer be open on Sundays. The hours of operation from Monday to Saturday have been shortened to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. These centers are located at:

  • Brighton Town Hall Gym - 49 Mill Street, Island Pond, VT 05846
  • Lyndon Public Safety Facility - 316 Main Street, Lyndonville, VT 05851
  • Waterbury Armory - 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676
  • Barre Municipal Auditorium - 20 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

The DRC in Hinesburg remains open on Sundays. The revised hours of operation from Sunday to Saturday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. This center is located at:

  • Hinesburg Town Hall - 10632 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461

The DRC in Plainfield will be open normal hours on Sunday, September 15 (8am-7pm), but will permanently close at the end of the day. This center is located at:

  • Goddard College - 123 Pitkin Road, Plainfield, VT 05667 

The adjustment of hours for these temporary centers is typical and generally based on the volume of visitors. 

You do not need an appointment to visit a DRC.

FEMA specialists and representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which can provide low-interest disaster loans to survivors, will be on hand to discuss available assistance. 

Those affected by the disaster do not have to visit a DRC in order to apply. Survivors can also register in one of the following ways:

  • Online at DisasterAssistance.gov. The FEMA website is accessible and includes language translation options. 
  • By phone at 1-800-621-3362. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
  • Download FEMA’s Mobile App. Select Disaster Resources and click on Apply for Assistance Online.


All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 1-833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

