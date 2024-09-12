U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Lloyd Smucker for Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Lloyd Smucker to represent Pennsylvania’s Eleventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to endorse Lloyd Smucker to once again represent Pennsylvania’s Eleventh Congressional District,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs, of the Chamber's Great Lakes Region. “As a small business owner for 25 years, Congressman Smucker understands how our free enterprise system is essential to the business community, particularly the small business community, as highlighted by our event at Leonhardt Metal Worx. That is what he is fighting for in Washington, DC. We look forward to working with Congressman Smucker in the 119th Congress that will help ensure stability and safety for Pennsylvania families and businesses and across the country.”

"I feel honored to receive the Chamber’s endorsement once again because I strongly believe in the opportunity of the American Dream, which is possible because of the free enterprise system,” said Rep. Smucker. “The innovation of the American people and businesses should be celebrated, and I'll continue to support and advocate for policies that unleash American ingenuity and empower businesses that are fueling our economy."

