Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Thursday, September 12, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Thursday, September 12 includes the following: Thursday, September 12 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the 2024 Workforce Development Symposium, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C. Thursday, September 12 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3309, the Seizure Safe Schools Act, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

