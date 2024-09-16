CureMD Partners with Stitch to Enhance HR and Payroll Solutions for Healthcare Providers

The partnership between CureMD & Stitch is designed to reduce administrative burden, improve staff retention, transfer risk & deliver high quality care.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMD , a leader in cloud-based Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management (PM) and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Stitch PEO, a first-of-its-kind PEO built for independent healthcare groups.The partnership between CureMD and Stitch PEO is designed to reduce administrative burden, improve staff retention, transfer risk and deliver high quality care with ease.Through this collaboration, CureMD will be able to offer its clients access to Stitch’s specialized outsourced human resource services, including payroll processing, employee benefits administration, workers' compensation, regulatory compliance assistance, and other Human Resources-related functions.With CureMD, HR benefit and payroll services that would typically only be accessible to large enterprise practices are made affordable for small and medium medical practices.“CureMD continues its commitment to reduce administrative burden for its partner practices with technological innovations in EMR, PM, RCM products & services. Partnership with Stitch PEO furthers our commitment beyond technology to empower small and medium sized medical groups to deliver the best clinical care, by simplifying running a practice. We are proud to be the first in our industry to take this important step” said Bilal Hashmat, CEO of CureMD.“Partnering with CureMD enables us to expand our specialized PEO services to more healthcare practices than ever before. Together, we are delivering a comprehensive solution that enables independent practices to combine their collective buying power to get economies of scale on all things Employee benefits, HR, Payroll and Compliance. We enable them to get better benefits at a better price, invest in professional development of their teams and tap into certified HR, payroll and benefits experts,” said Rajesh Voddiraju, CEO and Founder of Stitch PEO.This collaboration enables healthcare practices to attract and retain talent, reduce their internal administrative burden while stabilizing their costs so they can thrive in today’s complex healthcare landscape.The partnership represents a significant step toward improving the operational efficiency and sustainability of healthcare practices nationwide. Healthcare providers interested in learning more about the integrated solutions offered by CureMD and Stitch PEO can visit curemd.com and stitchpeo.com for further details.About StitchStitch is the first PEO of its kind, dedicated to banding independent healthcare groups together to achieve greater economies of scale and a network of thriving practices. As a healthcare-focused workforce solution with state-of-the-art tools, a comprehensive suite of services, and a co-employment model, Stitch supports human resources administration, top-tier employee benefits and benefits administration, compliance adherence, and employee engagement, leading to happier employees and happier patients. Through Stitch, healthcare groups directly combat staffing shortages, administrative overhead, unobtainable benefit packages, and controlling costs, transforming employee management in healthcare and empowering practices and providers to refocus on their patients and communities. For more information, visit stitchpeo.com.About CureMDCureMD is a leading provider of innovative health information systems and services, offering cloud-based EHR, practice management, revenue cycle management services and medical credentialing services to transform healthcare delivery. With thousands of medical practices served, CureMD is committed to helping healthcare providers achieve greater efficiency, compliance, and patient care quality.Contact Information:For more information about the partnership, please contact:Adam HashmatGeneral Manager, CureMDEmail: adamhashmat@curemd.com

