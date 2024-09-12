Seeking Applicants for Administrative Assistant for Celebrating Rural Maine Project

The Maine Department of Education (Maine DOE) is seeking an energetic, motivated, and experienced individual to serve in the role of the Celebrating Rural Maine Administrative Assistant Position. The selected candidate will provide initiative, guidance, and leadership in handling the necessary responsibilities as outlined to support the Library of Congress-funded project, and other duties as deemed necessary. This position will be responsible for maintaining a project budget; managing the event logistics; securing, negotiating, and executing the contract agreements associated with the project; and coordinating with the Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction team throughout the planning and implementation of the project.

This is a contracted professional service position that manages all aspects of the planning and implementation of the Celebrating Rural Maine project.

Salary & Schedule: $16/hour, part-time up to 20 hours per week

Open for Recruitment: September 16, 2024

CLOSED: October 1, 2024

Tentative start mid-October

Roles & Responsibilities

Maintaining the project budgets by documenting all expenses, encumbrances, and incomes.

Continuously evaluate and provide weekly fiscal updates to the Interdisciplinary Instruction team.

Process invoices, monitor payments, and track budgets

Process contracts for presenters and event locations

Serve as the Maine Department of Education point of contact for all event logistics.

Provide regular updates to the Interdisciplinary Instruction team utilizing clear communication to establish guidelines, direction, and needed support.

Coordinate with the Department of Administrative and Financial Services (DAFS) to establish the reimbursement process for all attendees regarding travel/food/lodging.

Knowledge & Abilities

Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships

Ability to work collaboratively with multiple organizations and individuals to achieve common goals

Ability to work independently and problem-solve

Ability to use standard desktop computer software (Office 365, Zoom, Teams)

Ability to successfully collect, analyze, and interpret program data

Ability to track budgets, process invoices, and monitor payments

Ability to prepare clear and concise written reports

Minimum Qualifications

High school diploma or equivalent and at least two years of experience in administrative capacities.

Training, education, or experience in office and administrative support work that demonstrates competency in applying a proficient knowledge of modern office practices to perform advanced administrative support tasks requiring specialized skills, and the ability to use independent judgment, initiative, and discretion to make determinations on varied matters.

How to Apply

To be considered for this contracted position, please submit a cover letter and resume to Jaime Beal at jaime.beal@maine.gov by October 1, 2024.