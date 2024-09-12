Special Needs Plan Alliance To Host Educational Webinar on C-SNPs

On Tuesday, September 17th at 2pm EST, the SNP Alliance will cover a range of topics focused on chronic condition special needs plans

DC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Special Needs Plan (SNP) Alliance is excited to announce an upcoming educational webinar focused on Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs). This free, virtual event will take place on September 17th at 2pm EST and is open to all healthcare professionals, policy experts, and stakeholders interested in learning more about C-SNPs and their role in improving healthcare delivery for individuals with chronic conditions.C-SNPs are Medicare Advantage plans designed specifically for individuals living with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how C-SNPs tailor care to meet the needs of these populations through enhanced coordination of services, access to specialized care providers, and evidence-based interventions. Furthermore, the webinar will also examine CMS’s expansion of the number of condition categories eligible for coverage under C-SNPs.“With a growing number of Americans affected by chronic conditions, C-SNPs are an essential tool for delivering high-quality, patient-centered care,” commented Mike Cheek, President and CEO of the SNP Alliance. “They are, unfortunately, still widely misunderstood, so this webinar is designed to provide valuable insights into how they work and can be optimized to improve health outcomes.”To register for the webinar or for more information, click here

