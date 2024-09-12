Court News ... The investiture ceremony for Chief Justice John W. Kittredge took place on Thursday, August 8, 2024, with Retired Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty administering the oath. A recording of the ceremony can be accessed here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.