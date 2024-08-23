Court News ...

Chief Justice Invites Bench, Bar, and Public to Attend Court at the Citadel

The South Carolina Supreme Court is coming to Charleston! It’s long overdue. We had planned holding court in Charleston a few years ago, but regrettably had to cancel due to the Covid pandemic. The Supreme Court and its wonderful staff have been working hard to make our “term of court” in Charleston an interesting and meaningful experience. We are especially hopeful that many students and local residents will come and observe the court hearings. Indeed, the primary reason we travel all over our great state is to give students and other members of the public a real civics lesson in the Judicial Branch of government. The Court has scheduled a mix of cases, civil and criminal. The selected cases, which are scheduled as set forth in this roster, are designed to stimulate critical thought, and give the audience a front-row perspective of the law in action. At the conclusion of each argument, the Court will entertain questions from the audience. That has always been a big hit. We are excited about coming to Charleston!

There is more. The Charleston School of Law, the Joseph Rice School of Law at the University of South Carolina, and South Carolina Legal Services will join together to provide free legal services for members of the public who are otherwise unable to afford them. Lawyers will be available at the Citadel Alumni Center on September 10, from 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. to meet with those who may need help with wills, powers of attorney, expungements, and other legal issues. To register for these services, please contact Megan Seiner at seinerm@law.sc.edu or 803-777-3047.

Our legal system is founded on the bedrock principle of fair, accessible, and equal justice for all. We do our best to make those goals real and tangible, not merely aspirational. The Supreme Court cares deeply about our state and its citizens. We hope you will sense that commitment, and in turn, you will gain an appreciation and respect for all in the Judicial Branch who strive to uphold the rule of law. Please join us in Charleston! We would love to see you!

John Kittredge

Chief Justice

Supreme Court of South Carolina