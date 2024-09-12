New 2024-2025 ADVISER Validation Errors #803-808

ADVISER Validation has some new errors/warnings for the 2024-2025 school year. These will likely be activated the week of 9/16/2024.

Error 803 – Student Reported as Graduated Is Not Reported As Having Met State FAFSA Graduation Requirements

Student reported with an Enrollment record with an Exit Withdraw Code of 210 “Completer With Regular Diploma” or 211 “Completer with Alternative/Modified Diploma” has not been reported that they have met state FAFSA graduation requirements. This element should be reported for all graduates, and can be sent regardless of whether the student filled out a FAFSA application or was waived from this requirement. Please update the student demographics record to indicate the requirement has been met.

Error 804 – Rule 18 Interim Program Record Reported Without Indicating Rule 18 School Location

A student was reported with a Rule 18 Interim Program record that does not indicate which Rule 18 school the student is assigned to. Please correct the Rule 18 Interim Program record.

Error 805 – English Learner Student Reported as “Dismissed Via IEP Review” Does Not Have a Special Education Program

A student was reported with an English Learner program record indicating they are no longer participating in the EL program due to being dismissed from it via their IEP review meeting. However, this student does not have a Special Education program record reported indicating they have an IEP. Please correct the EL program record or submit the missing SPED program record.

Warning 806 – Suspension/Expulsion Reported for Student Before Grade 03

A student in grades PK – 02 was reported with an out-of-school suspension or expulsion. Please be aware that per state statute 79-265.01 the only reason that a student in these grades should receive this discipline action is if the discipline incident involves a deadly weapon.

Error 807 – Special Education Student Exiting With School Enrollment Record “Withdrawal From Mandatory Attendance” Needs Valid Special Education Exit Record

Special Education Student has exited with a School Enrollment Record of 209 “Withdrawal From Mandatory Attendance” code. A Special Education Record will need to be reported for this student with an Reason Exited of SPED07.

Error 808 – Title I Part A Program Reported With Invalid Participation Type

A student was reported with a Title I Part A program record that does not have a valid Title I Participant type. Please update the Title I Part A program to indicate that the student is either participating in a public targeted assistance program or that they are a nonpublic student participant. If neither of these cases is true, the Title I Part A program record can be deleted.