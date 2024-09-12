New 2024-2025 ADVISER Validation Errors #809-811

ADVISER Validation has some new errors/warnings for the 2024-2025 school year. These will likely be activated the week of 9/16/2024.

Error 809 – Retired NDE Staff ID Used In a Course Section

An NDE Staff ID reported as a teacher in a course section is a retired ID. Please update the NDE Staff ID in your SIS to the active ID listed in the error below or contact the NDE Service Desk for assistance.

Info* 810 – Student Reported as “Not Enrolled Eligible to Return” In Prior Year Has An Enrollment In The Current School Year

A student in grades 09 – 12 was reported with an exit withdrawal code of 205 “Not Enrolled Eligible to Return” by your district in the prior year was found with an enrollment record in the current year at another district as shown below. If the follow-up data collection window for the prior year is still active, this student’s 205 code should be changed. If the follow-up collection window is no longer active, a “Graduation Cohort Resolution Request” must be submitted to alter the prior year enrollment.

*Note: “Info” is the lowest severity possible for a validation, it is intended to display helpful data for a district to know, but does not necessarily indicate there is any data that needs to be corrected.

Error 811 – Student With an Exit Withdraw Type of 212 “Completer No Diploma” Without a Special Education Program Record

Student With an Exit Withdraw Type of 212 “Completer No Diploma” is not reported with a special education program record. Either the student’s exit withdraw type was reported incorrectly, or the student must be reported with a special education program (with an appropriate exit reason code).