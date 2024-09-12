Wheelchair Pickleball Competition Premiers at USA Pickleball National Championships on Nov. 9-17 in Mesa, Arizona

USA Pickleball Nationals Wheelchair Competition

Previously an exhibition event, wheelchair pickleball will feature a competitive edge at USA Pickleball Nationals

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., announced wheelchair pickleball divisions as part of the competition at the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships on Nov. 9-17 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.

“At USA Pickleball, we’re committed to ensuring pickleball is a sport for all, including varying abilities of players,” said Justin Maloof, Chief Competition Officer of USA Pickleball. “We’ve featured wheelchair pickleball exhibition games at past Nationals, but this year marks the first time these divisions can compete. We can’t wait to welcome our adaptive players to Mesa, Arizona this fall.”

USA Pickleball’s adaptive/wheelchair players can register for all wheelchair divisions now through Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. PST. Additionally, Professional and Junior divisions are open for registration throughout the same timeframe. Registration is limited. Athletes are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their spot at USA Pickleball Nationals.

Wheelchair divisions are slated to compete on Saturday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 11 at Arizona Athletic Grounds. Open to all adaptive players; no previous competition requirements to register.

As part of this year’s athlete experience, registrants will receive a premium pickleball gift, aluminum bag tag, USA Pickleball Nationals commemorative pin and special partner giveaways.

Additionally, athletes and guests can expect ample spectator and viewing experience for family and friends, engaging player events on and off the court, free practice courts available for use throughout the event, several partner activations, a multitude of food and beverage offerings, an all-player hospitality lounge for all competitors, and more. A full list of all athlete enhancements is located at usapickleballnationals.com/athlete.

Spectator ticket sales for Nationals will open in early fall.

The 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships will feature amateur divisions including Junior through 80+ and adaptive events. USA Pickleball members secured their spots by competing in a USA Pickleball Golden Ticket qualifying event.

For more event information including the schedule, a complete list of competitive divisions and updates, visit usapickleballnationals.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.