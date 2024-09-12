Annual Adopt-A-Highway Fall Cleanup set for September 28th
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) annual Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup is set for Saturday, September 28th.
Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways (WVDOH), the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.
Individuals, groups, and organizations can register to pick up trash on most state-maintained roads, back roads, or main routes. Private roads and interstate highways cannot be adopted. The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers, and takes care of disposing of collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12-years-old to participate. One-time cleanups are encouraged but must be registered.
Groups must register by September 18th and inform their county WVDOH garage if they need supplies. Supplies may be picked up during normal business hours at your local WVDOH garage.
Last year, Adopt A Highway performed more than 36,000 hours of labor and removed over 230,000 pounds of litter from state roads.
