Department of Health issues statement of charges to revoke license of in-home services facility

For immediate release: September 12, 2024

OLYMPIA – The Department of Health issued a statement of charges on 7/31/2024 to revoke the license of Integrity Care and Staffing (IHS.FS.61014907) pending further legal action.

The statement of charges alleges that Integrity Care and Staffing located at 510 Grass Lake St. NW, Olympia, WA is under investigation for not providing paid services to a Puyallup Tribe client since 11/27/23. Integrity Care and Staffing has denied access to investigators multiple times and has failed to comply with the department’s investigation.

Integrity Care and Staffing has requested a settlement or a hearing if a settlement cannot be reached. The facility remains licensed in Washington state until either a settlement occurs or a hearing finds otherwise. The Department of Health will update the public as more information becomes available.

Legal documents for this case can be seen online as they become available by clicking the link on Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care facility acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call 360-236-2620 to report their complaint. Complaints can also be submitted via email to HSQAcomplaintintake@doh.wa.gov.

